Jihadis Kidnap 300+ Catholic Kids in Nigeria

Not long after Nigerian authorities and Islam-loving Westerners denied that there was a genocide against Christians in Nigeria, hundreds of Catholic schoolchildren and a dozen teachers were kidnapped, reportedly by Muslim terrorists from a school in the jihad-plagued country.

Around nine out of 10 Christians killed globally for their faith last year were Nigerians, according to Open Doors, making it far and away the deadliest country for Christians. Originally, mainstream media reported a couple dozen children kidnapped from St. Mary’s School in the Papiri community of Nigeria’s Agwara local government area, but updated reports indicate that hundreds of children are missing since the attack.

Fox News reported that 303 children and 12 teachers were kidnapped, illustrating the importance behind the Trump administration designating Nigeria a country of particular concern for religious persecution. The mass kidnapping is so shocking that even multiple leftist American outlets, which usually ignore the genocide in Nigeria, covered it.

Most. Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna said in a statement that the AP obtained that they determined the updated and horrifying number of kidnapped teachers and children “after a verification exercise and a final census was carried out.” Both Fox and AP deny that any specific group could be blamed for the attack, but multiple sources indicated that the kidnappers were Muslim Fulani herdsmen. For example, popular European outlet Visegrád 24 posted yesterday, before the full number of kidnappings came out:

BREAKING:



Today’s attack on a Catholic school in Nigeria was much worse than initially thought. 215 children, mainly girls aged 12-17, were kidnapped



Islamist Fulani militias are suspected of being behind the attack 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/revJkNy2Kg — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 21, 2025

It is often unfortunately true that when Fulani jihadis commit terrorist attacks in Nigeria, the mainstream media tries to cover up the fact that the attacks were religiously motivated.

Based on the age of many of the girls kidnapped, between 12 and 17 years of age, it is feared that they could end up being trafficked into sex slavery. Islamic sacred texts explicitly endorse sex slavery, and even encourage the rape of non-Muslim women.

International Christian Concern emphasized Thursday that such attacks are multiplying:

A coalition of prominent Nigerian Christian and civil society organizations has issued an urgent appeal to the United States government, alleging an intensifying pattern of targeted killings, mass displacement, and systematic destruction of Christian communities across Nigeria… According to Open Doors’ World Watch List, Nigeria accounted for 90% of all Christians killed for their faith worldwide in 2023 and continued to rank as the deadliest place in the world to be a Christian.

Islamic jihadis have killed over 50,000 Nigerian Christians and displaced millions in the last 15 years. While Westerners bewail the fate of Palestinian terrorists, Christians in Nigeria and multiple other African and Asian nations are being slaughtered on a weekly or even daily basis. Christian persecution is a deadly and devastating world crisis, with Islam as the number-one culprit.

