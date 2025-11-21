Hamas Official: We Reject Peace Plan, All Palestinian Factions Agree

Hamas has no intention of relinquishing its control over Gaza or ending its eternal jihad to destroy Israel.

Head of Hamas foreign relations Ali Baraka went on Iran’s Al-Alam TV on Nov. 18 for an interview, which the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) translated in part. During that interview, Baraka confirmed what Hamas’s refusal to disarm and slow-rolling of hostage release already indicated — Hamas rejects the peace deal. But Baraka went much further than that.

Baraka declared, “What we are hearing now about the U.S. draft resolution in the Security Council [is] extremely dangerous. Now they are talking about a 'Board of Peace', which will act like a custodian, which would be allowed to establish executive committees to oversee the Gaza Strip, as if this board is the leader of the Palestinian people.” This international entity would include George Soros's chum Tony Blair.

But Baraka stated emphatically, “We reject any foreign custodians over the Gaza Strip, and any foreign interference in the administration of the Gaza Strip.”

He followed that up with a comprehensive denunciation:

As for the international forces mentioned in the American draft resolution, this issue is extremely dangerous. The U.S. wants these forces to have a security role in the Gaza Strip – to oversee the security agencies, inspect them, and to be their source of authority. We reject this, because this constitutes interference – it constitutes a new international mandate and occupation of Gaza. All the Palestinian factions are in agreement about this.

This is not merely propaganda. True, the Palestinian Authority (PA) made a pretense of wanting to accept the Trump-Qatar peace plan. On the other hand, simultaneously, the PA invited Hamas to unify with them and become one entity. And of course, the PA also persists in pay-for-slay payments, including making over 150 mass murdering jihadis released by Israel as part of the peace plan into automatic millionaires.

Indeed, pay-for-slay payments this year nearly doubled over last year, going from $144 million last year to $214 million this year. All of which is to say that it is not crazy for this Hamas official to believe he is speaking for the PA and other Palestinian jihadi factions. They all agree they want to wipe out Israel — they always have — and if Hamas really did unify with the PA, then this Hamas official can actually, to some degree, speak for all the Gazan authorities.

This involves some speculation, but the facts remain that Hamas is determined not to go anywhere; it still has genocidal hatred for Israel, the PA is rewarding all the genocidal terrorists financially, and the peace lasted exactly as long as any rational person expected. There is no such thing as peace in the Middle East, at least not as long as Islam exists. They believe war against non-Muslims is the highest and holiest calling demanded by Allah.

Or, to put it another way, there can be no peace as long as Hamas and the PA are in control of the Gaza Strip.

