Trump Administration Halts Closure of Colorado Coal Plant

The Trump administration has stepped in to prevent the closure of a key coal plant in Democrat-run Colorado, protecting sustainable electricity generation for locals.

Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) is hysterically insisting it’s too expensive to fix the plant, according to Colorado Public Radio (CPR). It will be even more expensive if locals have to rely on pricey, inefficient, and toxic “green” energy instead. Besides, whenever Democrats open their mouths, they lie.

Polis ranted, “This order will pass tens of millions in costs to Colorado ratepayers, in order to keep a coal plant open that is broken and not needed.” But the Trump administration tells a different story.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright issued an emergency order to keep the Craig Station coal plant open on Wednesday, according to Denver7. “On Day One, President Trump declared an energy emergency and directed the government to reverse the dangerous energy subtraction policies of the previous administration,” Wright declared. “Keeping this coal plant online will ensure Americans maintain an affordable, reliable, and secure supply of electricity.” Colorado needs this plant to maintain its electricity grid.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) issued a report in July 2025 emphasizing the importance of coal power going forward for our American electricity grid, undermining Polis's griping:

Retirements Plus Load Growth Increase Risk of Power Outages by 100x in 2030. The retirement of firm power capacity is exacerbating the resource adequacy problem. 104 GW of firm capacity are set for retirement by 2030. This capacity is not being replaced on a one-to-one basis and losing this generation could lead to significant outages when weather conditions do not accommodate wind and solar generation.

Some energy experts are lauding the Trump administration for saving the Colorado plant. “Kudos to the Trump Administration for ordering another coal plant to remain open. The Colorado plant was scheduled to shut down yesterday, but for now,” it’s saved, Junk Science’s Steve Milloy celebrated on X.

Environmental journalist Jill McLaughlin wrote on The Epoch Times, “The last-minute order means stable and reliable energy and jobs for the local community, officials said.”

Colorado has a serious problem with major electricity outages during either high heat or frigid cold. During December, "rolling blackouts" were causing a lot of pain and problems in Colorado. So-called green energy cannot sustain grids even under ideal conditions, and the change inherent in weather, not to mention the problems that severe weather, solar panels, and wind turbines cause,I' are frankly disastrous.

The Trump administration is prioritizing energy reliability, something that never interests Democrats, who prefer to give favors to their woke pals in the "green" energy sector while ignoring all the harms they cause. Yes, Colorado does need the coal plant, no matter how much Gov. Polis rants and raves and lies.

