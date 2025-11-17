Congo Jihadis Massacre Catholic Hospital Patients as Fighting Rages On

The Rwanda-Congo war remains as intense and brutal as ever, with the Islamic terrorist group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) murdering 20 Catholic hospital patients, including new mothers, in a recent attack in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Advertisement

The ISIS-aligned ADF stormed into the town of Byambwe, which is in the diocese of Butembo-Beni, according to Vatican News. The Sisters of the Presentation run a diocesan health center, which was the target of the ADF attack. The jihadists torched the center, which claimed the lives of multiple women in the maternity ward. Their babies were kidnapped.

Italian missionary Fr. Giovanni Piumatti, who once served in Butembo-Beni and still keeps a close eye on the diocese, told Vatican News about the horrible and heartbreaking attack. The health center provides vital care, especially to pregnant women, in an area lacking hospitals. Multiple newborn babies were reported kidnapped in the attack.

“This is a typical ADF attack,” Fr. Piumatti explained. “Fifteen people were killed in the clinic and another five in the surrounding area. They set fire to the entire facility and twenty-seven nearby homes. Before destroying everything, they looted all the medical supplies—I believe that was their main objective. Panic spread everywhere. The army pursued them, but despite its efforts, the terrorists escaped. They seem to be better armed and equipped than the regular forces.”

Advertisement

Read Also: Uzbeki Terrorist Found Driving Trucks in Kansas With a Pennsylvania License

There is no cruelty like an Islamic terrorist’s cruelty. “What is most tragic—beyond the sheer number of innocent victims—is the way they kill,” Fr. Piumatti stated soberly. “They slit civilians’ throats, decapitate them—it’s horrific. Here they killed mothers as they were breastfeeding their babies. These massacres are beyond imagination, and they happen almost every week. Many go unreported.”

They certainly go unreported in the West, where most people seem to hold the opinion that African and Asian lives don’t matter, especially Christians. The only exception is Gaza. Kill a Palestinian terrorist, and millions of Westerners will set up a screech. Commit systematic genocide in Nigeria, DRC, Sudan, Syria, Iran, or China, and woke Westerners will look another way. If you can’t blame Israel, why worry?

Vatican News added:

The perpetrators of the Byambwe attack are believed to be the same group that, on July 27, stormed a Christian church in Komanda (Ituri Province) during a religious service, armed with machetes and rifles, killing dozens of Christians gathered in prayer.

Advertisement

Fr. Piumatti told Vatican News, “The ADF have been active in this region for at least three years. Many of the fighters come from Uganda. They attack indiscriminately—on the roads, in villages, in the fields while people work. In addition to killing, they kidnap children and young people for training. They often act under the influence of drugs, and they drug the captives they abduct.”

He ended, “When preparing an attack, the adults strike first, then force the young recruits to continue the killing with machetes. They are utterly brutal.” He condemned the silence of the West.

Islam is the number one ideology responsible for persecution of Christians in the world today. When will the West admit that?

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of breaking news and international events. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.