WATCH: Dallas ICE Agents Shielded Detainees During Shooting

Newly released footage of the Dallas ICE facility shooting shows that immigration officers tried to shield illegal alien detainees from the gunfire.

Fox News national correspondent Brooke Taylor obtained the footage, apparently of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Dallas, while Joshua Jahn fired on a group that included both ICE officers and detainees. Totally undermining the mainstream media and Democrat politician narrative that ICE officers are practically Gestapo agents who enjoy abusing other people, the federal officers actually prioritized getting the detainees under cover.

In the surveillance footage posted by Taylor, the ICE agents take cover and protect the detainees as the shooter sprays bullets at them. Agents duck behind two transportation vans and then rush the detainees inside the ICE facility. There, another ICE agent quickly rushes the shackled detainees down a hallway deeper into the building.

#NEW: Sources share surveillance footage with me of the Dallas ICE facility showing ICE agents taking cover and protecting detainees as bullets fly everywhere. Agents are seen ducking behind two transportation vans while quickly shuffling detainees inside the facility, where an… pic.twitter.com/XarWzdY42H — Brooke Taylor (@Brooketaylortv) September 26, 2025

Taylor added, “Officials say they hope people will see that the agents were heroic, clearly willing to risk their lives to save the detainees, rather than focus on dangerous anti-ICE rhetoric. I’ve spoken with sources who are agents at the field office and they say they’re upset, devastated, and frustrated that the public can’t see they are just doing their jobs and protecting the community.”

But Democrats, sadly, are not interested in the truth on this topic. They want to spread egregious lies and slander against agents of the kind that seem to have inspired Joshua Jahn to carve “ANTI ICE” on a bullet casing and fire indiscriminately at the group at the ICE facility. Jahn then killed himself.

FBI Director Kash Patel wrote about Jahn:

The perp downloaded a document titled "Dallas County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management" containing a list of DHS facilities. - He conducted multiple searches of ballistics and the "Charlie Kirk Shot Video" between 9/23-9/24. -Between 8/19-8/24, he searched apps that tracked the presence of ICE agents. - One of the handwritten notes recovered read, "Hopefully this will give ICE agents real terror, to think, 'is there a sniper with AP rounds on that roof?" - Further accumulated evidence to this point indicates a high degree of pre-attack planning.

America truly is suffering from an increasing wave of leftist domestic terrorism. The same insanity that drove Tyler Robinson to shoot Charlie Kirk and Jahn to try and kill ICE agents has infected thousands of others. Indeed, just before the Dallas shooting, an Antifa member called for “destruction,” “chaos,” and violence against ICE online. The Trump administration needs to dismantle leftist extremism.

