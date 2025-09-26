Soros Poured $80M Into Pro-Terror Groups, Says Non-Profit Watchdog

Insidious leftist billionaire George Soros donated no less than $80 million to pro-terror groups in less than a decade, according to a new report.

In his 1987 book, The Alchemy of Finance, Soros wrote, “I have always harboured an exaggerated view of my self-importance. To put it bluntly, I fancied myself as some kind of god or an economic reformer like Keynes, or, even better, like Einstein.” Unfortunately, he transfers his god complex and massive wealth into trying to reshape our world into a globalist Marxist oligarchy.

Capitol Research Center (CRC), a watchdog of non-profits, released a report Sept. 17 stating that George and Alex Soros’s Open Society Foundations (OSF) lavished more than $80 million on groups with ties to terrorism or extremist violence since 2016.

The evidence is stark: Open Society has sent millions of dollars into U.S.-based organizations that engage in “direct actions” that the FBI defines as domestic terrorism. These groups include the Center for Third World Organizing and its militant partner Ruckus Society, which trained activists in property destruction and sabotage during the 2020 riots, and the Sunrise Movement, which endorsed the Antifa-linked Stop Cop City campaign, in which activists currently face over 40 domestic terrorism charges and 60 racketeering indictments. At the same time, Open Society awarded $18 million to the Movement for Black Lives, a group that co-authored a radical guide that glorifies Hamas’s October 7 massacre and instructs activists in the use of false IDs, blockades, and economic disruption.

After all, it is not surprising that the man who funds pro-Hamas groups should also support terrorism right here in the United States. Indeed, Soros funded campus protests in favor of Hamas across the United States.

CRC added some more interesting information on this same topic, suggesting that Soros truly is an antisemite, regardless of his own Jewish ancestry:

Nor is the danger confined to America’s streets. Open Society has funneled more than $2.3 million into Al-Haq, a nongovernmental organization (NGO) based in the West Bank and long accused of ties to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which the European Union and the United States designate as a foreign terrorist organization. Grants to Al-Haq between 2016 and 2023 ranged from $400,000 in general support to an $800,000 institutional award. In September 2025, the U.S. State Department sanctioned Al-Haq, citing its role in advancing campaigns that “directly engaged in the [International Criminal Court’s] illegitimate targeting of Israel.” That means Soros’s foundation has not only financed extremist groups within the United States but also funneled millions abroad to entities now formally sanctioned by Washington.

Soros collaborated with the Nazis when he was barely out of childhood, later expressing no regret at all, as he saw it merely as a matter of self-interested survival. He has been siding with the worst group or regime in pretty much every conflict, political or military, ever since. His self-interest is against our national interests.

The mere mention of George Soros, invokes cries of "antisemitism" - yet in a 1998 interview with '60 Minutes', Soros himself admitted to assisting the Nazis and destroying economies. — Renee Lynn (@Deel_icious) Mar 30, 2023

Donald Trump suggested RICO charges against George Soros and his son Alex, a favorite chum of Democrats, for their funding of violent protests in the United States. It certainly seems to be past time for serious investigation into and accountability for Soros’s funding of dangerous Marxist revolution.

