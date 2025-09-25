Antifa Issued Anti-ICE Threats Pre-Shooting

The day before an anti-ICE shooter killed a detainee and injured two others at a Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility, an anonymous individual, apparently from the domestic terror organization, Antifa, called for violence and “destruction” against the federal agency’s officers.

An anonymous post Sept. 23 on anarchistnews.org was titled “A Call for Anarchist Action in America: Occupy and Disrupt ICE facilities in Every City.” The very next day, Joshua Jahn committed a mass shooting at the Dallas ICE facility before killing himself and leaving behind a bullet casing with “ANTI ICE” carved on it. It gives an extra ominous ring to the anarchist’s badly-spelled rant, “Every fist that hurls a piece of concrete through a bank or an ICE agents [sic] car window has the potential to ignite a wildfire. At this point what’s left to lose?” Apparently, our lives.



“Once upon a time, thousands of anarchists (amongst many others) took over the streets,” the post began. It is somewhat appropriate that this outrageous manifesto endorsing violence and chaos begins with fairytale language, because its arguments are pulled from a fantasy world rather than the real world. Pure chaos and random murder have never yet accomplished anything valuable.

The only revolutions that give birth to greatness are those that are about defending what is good and building upon it, like the American Revolution. But Antifa and Co. want a French Revolution-style Reign of Terror, which will never make anyone’s life better and will simply leave a trail of corpses behind — including the corpse at the Dallas facility the day after the manifesto went up.

The anonymous anarchist touted a movement we all remember as the precursor to modern Democrat riot armies: “On September 17th, 2011, the first Occupy protest (also known as Occupy Wall Street) to receive widespread attention was in Zuccotti Park, Lower Manhattan… While some Occupy encampments encouraged non-violent resistance, many others carried out attacks on banks, corporations, and police.”

The anarchist has a whole litany of complaints, including the price of housing (thank Bidenomics), “global warming” (which is an unscientific fraud), Roe v. Wade’s overturn (lefties love to kill the babies), deportation of dangerous illegal alien criminals, restrictions on mutilating “transgender” surgeries, and stricter rules for food stamps (because every bum deserves junk food using your hard-earned money). The anarchist also flat-out lied that authorities marked social security and public schooling for “privatization or elimination.”

Finally, to top it off, the anarchist threw in the usual garbage jargon, totally unsupported by evidence, that there’s “an increased acceptance of human rights violations when applied to immigrants, unhoused people, people of color, etc.,” and “an increased acceptance of extreme right, white supremacist, and neofascist ideologies.” It's amazing how these people never care about the victims of illegal alien crime. Nor is there any trend of white people shooting minorities while spouting KKK slogans. Sure, there are plenty of white terrorists now, like Joshua Jahn, but they all spout leftist jargon identical to Antifa’s.

BREAKING: The FBI investigation into the Dallas ICE shooter Joshua Jahn, reveals new details:



-Downloaded list of DHS facilities

-Repeated searches of the Charlie Kirk shooting

-Tracked ICE agent movements through apps

-Had a handwritten note saying, "Hopefully this will give… pic.twitter.com/iCKC6R5bPo — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 25, 2025

Finally, we have the blatantly terrorist ending:

Emboldened by Trump’s second presidency, those in positions of power would prefer us all to remain confined to victimhood…For some of us, chaos and destruction are the only activities in which we experience life as liberated creativity. Our desire to destroy what destroys us is an artform that can’t be bought by better wages or government reforms. We don’t need the divinity or guidance of a new future, a progressive politician, or an organization. With the ammunition of love and rage, we reclaim our lives with every momentary rupture against a world that can never be voted away. We invite all anarchists across the country not only to occupy and disrupt operations at ICE facilities in every city, but to celebrate life with fire against the death march of american law and order. With tactical diversity, let’s meet in the streets and wage a carnival of war against ICE and all authority!

And this is why Donald Trump is investigating Antifa and other leftist domestic terrorist organizations. Because they quite literally believe that murder is a valuable tool for social change. This is the Marxist revolution.

