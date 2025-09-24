BREAKING: Dallas ICE Shooter Confirmed to Have Anti-ICE Motive

The FBI has found evidence indicating that the mass shooter on Wednesday at the Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility was deliberately targeting ICE amidst escalating leftist rhetoric against the agency.

Exactly two weeks after deranged LGBTQ leftist Tyler Robinson assassinated Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk for free speech in Utah, a mass shooter killed at least one person and injured multiple at the Dallas ICE facility before killing himself. And according to the FBI, bullet casings found at the scene had explicitly anti-ICE messages. While there appears to be no connection between the shootings, they represent a trend of leftist violence, and it is eerie that both shooters inscribed leftist rhetoric onto bullet casings.

In fact, based on an image of shell casings posted on X by FBI Director Kash Patel, the Dallas shooter literally carved “ANTI ICE” onto bullets:

This morning just before 7am local time, an individual fired multiple rounds at a Dallas, Texas ICE facility, killing one, wounding several others, before taking his own life. FBI, DHS, ATF are on the ground with Dallas PD and state authorities.



While the investigation is… pic.twitter.com/Qyl65CrekB — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 24, 2025

🚨BREAKING NEWS: The FBI just confirmed that the shooter's rounds contained messages that are "anti-ICE in nature." pic.twitter.com/IDW579DNY9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 24, 2025

Human Events Senior Editor Jack Posobiec posted on X this morning, “BREAKING: Human Events is told Dallas shooter is another young man. Born in 1996, Anti-ICE motive.” The FBI then confirmed the report with details on how they could evaluate the motive of the already deceased shooter.

Attacks on ICE agents are up 1000% as Democrat politicians like Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and leftist outlets like AP smear ICE and frame federal immigration officers as literal Gestapo agents.

Patel’s statement explained, “This morning just before 7am local time, an individual fired multiple rounds at a Dallas, Texas ICE facility, killing one, wounding several others, before taking his own life. FBI, DHS, ATF are on the ground with Dallas PD and state authorities.” The fatality was reportedly a detainee, but the feds have not yet officially confirmed this.

The FBI director continued, “While the investigation is ongoing, an initial review of the evidence shows an idealogical motive behind this attack (see photo [above]). One of the unspent shell casings recovered was engraved with the phrase ‘ANTI ICE.’ More updates will be forthcoming.”

Patel emphasizes that this is, unfortunately, one of numerous attacks on federal agents attempting to carry out their duties. “These despicable, politically motivated attacks against law enforcement are not a one-off. We are only miles from Prarieland Texas where just two months ago an individual ambushed a separate ICE facility targeting their officers. It has to end and the FBI and our partners will lead the these investigative efforts to see to it that those who target our law enforcement are pursued and brought to the fullest extent of justice,” Patel promised.

And every Democrat, both in Texas and across the country, who pushed false accusations against ICE is complicit in the epidemic of violence.

