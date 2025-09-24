Here’s What We Know About the Anti-ICE Shooter

Authorities revealed that the Dallas rooftop shooter who targeted a bus of immigrants entering an ICE facility was 29-year-old Joshua Jahn. Next to his body, police found a stripper clip of ammunition marked with the words “anti-ICE,” a sign of his political rage. Jahn ended the attack by taking his own life with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, law enforcement confirmed.

At a press conference, Joe Rothrock, the FBI’s special agent in charge in Dallas, told reporters, “I can confirm at this time that the FBI is investigating this incident as an act of targeted violence.”

He added, “It is unfortunately just the latest example we’ve seen of targeted violence, to include here in north Texas where back on July 4 we saw a coordinated attack against an immigration center in Alvarado.”

The New York Post has more:

Wednesday’s attack was the third shooting attack against ICE or US Customs and Border Protection agents since July, coming as rhetoric from Democratic politicians against the agencies has ratcheted up. Just hours before Jahn unleashed a spray of bullets on the Dallas facility, California Governor Gavin Newsom spewed anti-ICE rhetoric during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The Democratic leader decried federal agents as the “private domestic army” of an “authoritarian government” and said the “ICE issue is alarming beyond words.” “People ask, ‘Well, is authoritarianism you being hyperbolic?’ Bulls–t we’re being hyperbolic. If you’re a black or brown community, it’s here in this country… These are not just authoritarian tendencies; these are authoritarian actions by an authoritarian government,” he said during the lengthy rant on Tuesday night.

Republicans are demanding an end to the toxic rhetoric fueling violence against law enforcement. “Violence is wrong. Politically motivated violence is wrong,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) declared at a Dallas press conference on Wednesday. He called out those demonizing immigration enforcement: “To every politician who is using rhetoric demonizing ICE and demonizing CBP, stop. To every politician demanding that ICE agents be doxxed, and calling for people to go after their families, stop.”

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed the political undertones. “An initial review of the evidence shows an ideological motive,” he said, noting that the Dallas attack was not isolated. Just two months ago in Prairieland, Texas, “an individual ambushed a separate ICE facility targeting their officers.”

Jahn’s brother said that he didn’t believe he had highly partisan political views, despite the anti-ICE message found on bullets recovered near his body. “He didn’t have strong feelings about ICE as far as I knew,” Jahn’s older brother Noah told NBC News. “I didn’t think he was politically interested. He wasn’t interested in politics on either side as far as I knew.” He also described his brother as “unique,” but did not elaborate.

While some on the left have suggested that because detainees got shot, anti-immigrant sentiment motivated the violence, Noah claimed that his brother was not a skilled shooter.

“He’s not a marksman, that’s for sure. He would not be able to make any shots like that,” he said.

What happened in Dallas is a warning sign that we can’t afford to ignore. When anti-law-enforcement rhetoric becomes normal, gunfire follows shortly behind. We’ve now seen three attacks in as many months, and the pattern is undeniable. Unless we confront this climate of incitement, it’s only a matter of time before the next time a deranged leftist goes on a shooting spree.

