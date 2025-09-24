Ted Cruz Rips Into Leftists Over 'Rhetoric' Following ICE Facility Shooting: 'This Needs to Stop'

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) took left-wing politicians to the woodshed over their anti-ICE rhetoric following a deadly shooting at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility located in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday morning.

The Texas Republican took the microphone at a press conference that authorities held hours after the incident occurred, where he delivered a passionate speech designed to lay much-needed truth on the radical leftist element in Congress.

Joshua Jahn, 29, carried out the attack, using a sniper rifle to open fire on the facility, leaving two dead. Jahn later turned the gun on himself after being confronted by law enforcement officials responding to the scene.

Jahn scrawled anti-ICE messages on the shell casings, similar to what Tyler Robinson did before assassinating conservative icon Charlie Kirk earlier this month.

“This needs to stop. Violence is wrong. Politically motivated violence is wrong. It was two weeks ago today that we saw a political assassination in Utah that tore the heart out of much of this country. This is the third shooting in Texas directed at ICE or CBP. This must stop,” Cruz said, with more than a tinge of frustration.

“To every politician who is using rhetoric demonizing ICE and demonizing CBP, stop,” he added. “To every politician demanding that ICE agents be doxxed and calling for people to go after their families, stop. This has very real consequences. Look, in America, we disagree, that’s fine, that’s the democratic process, but your political opponents are not Nazis. We need to learn to work together without demonizing each other, without attacking each other.”

A group of left-wing anarchists launched an assault on an ICE facility located in Alvarado, Texas, on July 4. The individuals sported military-style gear and tossed fireworks at the building in order to lure officers outside before opening fire on them. A local law enforcement officer suffered a serious wound to the neck during the incident.

The anarchists were found in possession of flyers that read, "FIGHT ICE TERROR WITH CLASS WAR!" and others that said, "FREE ALL POLITICAL PRISONERS!" They also had a flag with the slogan, "RESIST FASCISM — FIGHT OLIGARCHY."

Back on Aug. 25, Bratton Dean Wilkinson showed up at the same facility in Dallas, claiming he had a bomb in his backpack and a "detonator" on his wrist.

Contrary to what the leftist propagandists in the media and in Congress keep trying to tell us, liberal terrorists and groups are popping out of the woodwork to commit heinous acts of violence due to their extreme beliefs.

For years, they've attempted to convince us that "homegrown terror" is a product of "right-wing extremists," but what we've seen and encountered during the first year of President Donald Trump's term in the White House has all come from the left.

Prior to the assassination of Charlie Kirk, there were several Catholic school shootings perpetrated by transgender left-wing terrorists who targeted innocent children while they were worshiping God. Doesn't really get more cowardly than that.

“The divisive rhetoric tragically has real consequences. I hope that every one of us will pray, number one, for the safety of law enforcement that are risking their lives to keep us safe, number two, for the health of those who were shot and injured today, we still don’t know the full details of who was injured, but for the families also of the victims of this shooting,” Cruz continued.

“Violence has no place, it is wrong, and we should come together if we want to have a debate about immigration policies. We can do so in the halls of Congress without demonizing each other, and especially without demonizing the men and women who, every day, put on a badge and go risk their lives to keep us safe. And we should not be putting language out there that inspires madmen to commit evil crimes. Our prayers are with the men and women of law enforcement, and we ought to come together and have some decency across the political aisle to say this violence is wrong and it needs to stop,” he added.

And what did Jahn accomplish? All of the victims in the shooting were the detainees, the very people he was supposedly supporting through his anti-ICE actions. Isn't that counterproductive to his ultimate end?

How does it help his "cause" to kill those whom he is supposedly standing up for? How does someone like this become so radicalized that they truly believe murdering others will lead to the political outcome they're hoping for?

Fortunately, no law enforcement officers were injured, according to information from the FBI.

