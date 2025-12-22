Trump Just Got Some Good News About His Approval Numbers

President Donald Trump got some good news to kick off his week: his approval rating has now hit 50%, giving him a net approval of plus 9 points. Not too shabby. What makes this even more satisfying is that liberals all over the country are stomping around like preschoolers who were denied cookies for their morning snack.

The new numbers also shoot holes through the left's propaganda claiming Americans aren’t pleased with the work Trump has done during the first year of his term. Nothing could be further from the truth. Look at the crime rates in major cities in the U.S. They have taken a drastic plunge thanks to the administration’s efforts to boot all of the ilegal aliens with rap sheets out of the country. Like it or lump it, that right there proves the point.

InsiderAdvantage conducted a national poll of 800 likely voters over the weekend and found that half of them approve of President Trump’s performance in the Oval Office 11 months into his term. Another 41% disapprove, with only 9% undecided. Let’s face it. Liberal crybabies make up that 41%, and they have ingested so much anti-Trump propaganda it’s running out their ears. We’re talking about people who are delusional and in the throes of a full denial of reality, all because they’re slaves to their emotions. It’s sad and more than a little pathetic.

The polls reveal that most male voters have nothing but good things to say about Trump’s leadership, while, unsurprisingly, women disapprove of his performance, continuing a trend that started before the 2024 election. I’m not one to advocate for women not having the right to vote, but stuff like this certainly adds validity to the case built by those who do.

Of the men who participated in the survey, 59% said they are happy with Trump’s performance thus far, while only 34% disapprove. Among women, 42% approve, while 47% disapprove. Among the young folk in our country, the president breaks even with a 40–40 split. That means his numbers with that particular demographic have risen sharply, which should have Democrats biting their nails.

“Trump has a 44 percent approval rating among those aged 18 to 39, while 44 percent of the demographic disapprove, and 13 percent have no opinion. Among those between 40 and 64, 54 percent give Trump a positive grade, while 39 percent give him a negative one, almost a year into his first term,” Breitbart News reported. “He holds a net approval rating of +5 among voters 65 and older, with 49 percent approving and 44 percent disapproving.”

This statistic won’t shock anyone: Trump enjoys an 84% approval rating among Republicans and, strangely, a 25% approval rating among Democrats. A total of 11% of Republicans said they aren’t happy with the president, while 70% of Democrats said the same. Again, that figure doesn’t surprise anyone.

On the downside, however, Trump’s numbers among independents and unaffiliated voters have dropped. According to the data, 37% of independent voters view Trump positively, while 41% view him negatively, with 22% expressing no strong feelings either way.

“The InsiderAdvantage poll shows stronger numbers for the president than those reflected in RealClearPolling’s national average, which shows him with a 44 percent approval rating and a 53 percent disapproval rating as of early Monday afternoon,” Breitbart explained.

The InsiderAdvantage poll carries a margin of error of plus or minus 3.46 percentage points.

