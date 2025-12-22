DHS Now Offering Big Bucks for Illegals to Self-Deport

The Trump administration has decided to increase cash payments for illegal immigrants who self-deport from the United States, tripling the amount from $1,000 to $3,000, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told Fox News on Monday. It’s the Christmas gift that keeps on giving the whole year around. We reduce the number of illegal migrants in the country, ease the burden on our economy, and clean up the streets, while those who take responsibility for their own actions receive something to ease the financial burden of returning to their country of origin.

Advertisement

Along with covering the cost of flights, Homeland Security began offering those who self-deport $1,000 to avoid formal deportation. The department has now tripled that incentive to make sure illegals “get home in time for Christmas,” Noem said during the Fox interview.

“Illegal aliens should take advantage of this gift and self-deport because if they don’t, we will find them, we will arrest them, and they will not return,” Noem wrote in a post on X. That sounds more than fair. It saves us money and time, two valuable and very precious resources we never have enough of, while also providing a little pocket change to ease the burden of travel during the holiday season. Only those here illegally who believe they have a right to be here — they don’t — will refuse this act of generosity.

Those who self-deport use the CBP Home app to leave the country and receive their payment. A total of 1.9 million illegal immigrants have already left the U.S. on their own accord. Officials have not disclosed how many used the app to receive their benefits. The app also ensures that the federal government financially covers flights for self-deporters.

Advertisement

The government also gives self-deporters the opportunity to return to the United States in the future, so long as they do so through the proper channels. Those willing to take responsibility for their actions and respect the rule of law are welcome in the country and will likely serve as law-abiding future citizens who have the opportunity to build a better life for themselves while also contributing to our society. It’s a big win.

“If you voluntarily want to go home now to your country, if you’re in the United States of America illegally, we will give you $3,000 through the holidays to send you home,” Noem went on to say. “If you wait until we interdict you and detain you and arrest you and have to deport you ourselves, you’ll never get the chance to come back.”

If immigrants are serious about coming here to create a brighter future for themselves and their families, they will enter through the front door instead of sneaking in the back window. They will want to take advantage — in a good way — of our liberties and contribute to a country that gives them a chance to achieve their dreams. This also prevents those illegal migrants who want to take advantage of the generosity of the American taxpayer from coming over and encourages those want to stake a claim in the promised land to bring their skills and innovation with them.

Advertisement

The administration developed the CBP Home app shortly after ending the Biden-era CBP One entry program. That program allowed more than a million illegal immigrants to enter the country.

Help us continue to dispel the false narratives of the left about Trump's immigration polices by taking advantage of our Christmas sale and Joining PJ Media VIP. Use promo code MERRY74 and get 74% off your membership. You can also buy a membership for a loved one by clicking MERRY74.