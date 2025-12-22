RFK, Realists Celebrate as Trump Axes Offshore Wind

As the Trump administration puts a stop to offshore wind projects around the United States, climate realists, including the administration‘s own HHS secretary, are celebrating this major win for American citizens and the environment.

Windmills are very destructive both to the land and waters in which they stand, they kill wildlife, they are expensive and inefficient, and they depend on abusive labor in Africa and China. In other words, they present a lose-lose situation with no major upside. No wonder Americans with common sense are heaving a sigh of relief at the new Trump move.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. posted, “Offshore wind is bad energy policy, bad environmental policy, and bad economic policy. It kills whales, destroys local ground fisheries, and decimates shoreline communities. The turbines—some of them twice the height of the Washington Monument—pose navigational hazards, and disrupt marine and aviation radar, endangering American lives and national security.”

He added, “They produce energy that is three times the cost of the average price per kilowatt-hour. This boondoggle benefits only the big financial houses like BlackRock and Goldman and foreign construction firms.”

Kennedy is not alone. CFACT President Craig Rucker, whose organization sued to stop Dominion Energy’s Virginia Offshore Wind project, is thrilled by the news. “Today was a historic victory for the little guy taking on the twin Goliaths of Big Government and Big Green Energy,” he declared in comments shared with PJ Media.

Rucker joked, “The Trump Administration's decision to deliver a lump of coal to five major offshore wind projects by placing a hold on their permits delivers a wonderful Christmas gift to those of us who've been fighting in the trenches for years to halt them.”

He referred to Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow’s (CFACT) 2024 Dominion Energy lawsuit and how they “were able to navigate through multiple venues, including some disappointing setbacks, to keep this effort alive to stymie the construction of multiple offshore wind projects up and down the East Coast — projects which Secretary Burgum rightly noted are 'unreliable' and 'heavily subsidized.'”

Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum was the official who announced the pause on offshore wind projects, emphasizing that they simply cannot survive without taxpayer-funded subsidies and calling them part of the “Green New Scam.” The projects don’t really reduce emissions, they are completely unreliable, and they are simply unsustainable without government help.

Like Kennedy, Rucker also referred to offshore wind’s effects on marine wildlife. And “we at CFACT have also publicly raised concerns surrounding ‘national security,’ so needless to say, we're overjoyed to see the Trump Administration press this matter,” he added, possibly referring to the fact that green energy (including windmills) is heavily dependent on our number one enemy, Communist China.

Rucker concluded, “This action is a major victory for American energy and the American process, as well as for the environment, fisheries, and CFACT and its allies, including the Heartland Institute and the National Legal Policy Center, who worked tirelessly to ensure this happened. Thank you, President Trump, for bringing a little Christmas cheer to American consumers and to those of us advocating for a sensible U.S. energy policy.”

There is no climate crisis and no reason to continue building offshore wind projects.

