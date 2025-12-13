Ten Years Later, Paris Climate Accord Is a Failure

Yesterday was the ten-year anniversary of the Paris Climate Agreement, which in a decade has succeeded at accomplishing nothing except wasting billions of dollars.

Advertisement

If something is a pet project of the United Nations, which the Paris agreement is, you can be pretty certain it will either help nobody but elites, or actively worsen many people’s lives. In the case of UN climate initiatives, the globalists usually do some of both — benefiting only themselves, while attacking the rights and undermining the prosperity of ordinary citizens.

Donald Trump originally pulled out of the Paris agreement in 2017 during his first term, when, of course, leftists lost their marbles shrieking we were all going to die and it would be Trump’s fault. I remember Mark Steyn mocking alarmists by keeping a fake running tally of how many countries had been inundated by rising oceans because we refused to fund ineffective and unnecessary garbage anymore.

The Paris agreement was supposed to organize reduction of “greenhouse gas” emissions and funding for climate initiatives. It is worth noting that any efforts by Western nations to cut emissions are completely pointless so long is Communist China and other industrial nations regularly increase their emissions. But since the climate crisis is a fantasy of leftists who want more power, the main thing to be worried about is how much money the Paris agreement wasted — which includes our personal money sucked up by higher energy costs.

Steve Milloy, senior fellow at the Energy and Environment Legal Institute, highlighted this in a statement shared with PJ Media. “[Yesterday] marks the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Paris Climate Accord. Despite the world spending 10 trillion dollars trying to implement the agreement over the past 10 years, emissions have increased 12% while the weather and climate remained the same,” Milloy said.

Advertisement

He insisted the agreement represented not only “waste, fraud and abuse,” but also ultimately an “unconstitutional effort by the Obama administration to saddle Americans with a UN climate treaty without the required Senate ratification. In the US, efforts to implement the Paris agreement have pointlessly raised energy prices, fueled inflation and weakened national security by making the energy grid dependent on Communist China-made wind, solar and battery equipment.” Milloy ended, “President Trump is to be commended for pulling the US out of the Paris treaty and for taking steps to terminate its offspring known as the Green New Scam.”

Read Also: ISIS Kills Two U.S. Soldiers in Syria

American Energy Institute CEO Jason Isaac also pointed to the harms of climate alarmism. “More than a decade after the Paris Climate Agreement was adopted, its results are impossible to ignore. The accord has failed to achieve its stated objectives while fueling policies that have driven deindustrialization across Europe, weakened energy security, and sent electricity and manufacturing costs soaring for households and businesses,” he said.

Isaac explained that even as first world deindustrialize, Third World countries step up industry. “Global emissions, erroneously treated as a political control knob for the climate, have continued to rise as energy production and heavy industry shift to countries with lower environmental and human rights standards, leaving working families poorer and supply chains more vulnerable. Paris ultimately delivered higher costs, greater dependence on adversarial nations, and a cautionary lesson in the consequences of politicizing energy policy,” he concluded.

Advertisement

There is no climate crisis. Yet another study just found ample evidence that “fossil fuels” drive only a very small percentage of CO2 emissions. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported not a single major Atlantic hurricane in America for this hurricane season. Carbon is the building block of life and ecosystems are benefited by rising temperatures.

Furthermore, supposed solutions for climate are always worse than the alleged problem they are addressing. “Green” energy is toxic, expensive, inefficient, and unreliable, and it ruins vast amounts of land and ocean, while killing wildlife. The Paris agreement should not survive to see another anniversary.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of breaking news and Democrat lies. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.