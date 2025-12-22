Canadian Intel Expert: West’s Universities Are the Frontline for Enemy Influence

A former Canadian intelligence official is warning about the increasing focus that hostile nations have on funding and influencing universities in Western nations.

In the United States, the jihad-sponsoring Qatari regime is the number one source of foreign funds to our universities, which explains so much about the mania in support of Hamas and genocidal jihad on college campi. But the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), our number one enemy, is also determined to weaponize our educational institutions against us.

Former Canadian intelligence chief David Vigneault is deeply concerned about the threat, as he told The Guardian this month. He described China’s efforts alone as “industrial-scale” and especially in utilizing new technologies.

Vigneault said, “The frontline has moved, from being focused on government information to private sector innovation, research innovation and universities.” While former intelligence officials are not always the most trustworthy sources, Vigneault is hardly alone in his worry about this threat. American congressmen, educational freedom advocates, and many others have highlighted the risks.

Between cyber-attacks, recruitment of educators, and planted agents, the CCP has its tentacles in numerous Western universities, Vigneault warned. “The system is built to … in a very systematic way strip out the military applications of these new innovations to then put them into production for the People’s Liberation Army [PLA],” he declared.

He emphasized what other experts have also been sounding the alarm about, namely, that the CCP has long been building up its military. In fact, the latest CCP Five-Year Plan prioritizes military buildup and operations as a top priority, and the PLA was apparently mobilizing across China last month. But for the CCP, warfare is not simply about guns and tanks; it is also about the psychological, technological, and educational manipulation and infiltration.

“Being an organization that doesn’t have to worry about the election cycle every four years, they had the ability to look at it from a very long perspective,” Vigneault described the CCP.

This is another reason to be worried about the Trump administration‘s plan to allow in 600,000 more Chinese students. The harsh reality is that students approved to come to America from China have to be cleared by the CCP, which means they have to be considered loyal to CCP principles and dedicated to spreading them. Some of those students come to America and learn to love freedom, but many of them might as well be plants from the CCP.

In fact, CCP influence goes much further than universities, at least in America. In 2023, Defending Education’s report “Little Red Classrooms” provided evidence on multiple school districts where China’s influence was apparent.

If you want to know why 62% of Americans under 30 have a favorable view of socialism, and a third have a favorable view of Communism, look to our schools and their foreign ties for the answer.

