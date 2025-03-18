Elon-Hating Tesla Trasher Is Arrested After Tesla Owners Bring Cops the Receipts

Emotionally untethered leftists vandalizing Teslas across America are beginning to discover that cops in some places are taking this act of political vandalism seriously. Just ask the bushy-bearded, white-haired man wearing pro-America gear in San Jose or the dad-bod bearded man who may be on the FBI radar for his antics at an airport in Texas.

Tesla owners are striking back, providing social media sites — and cops — with inescapable proof of these emotional incontinents vandalizing the cars. Teslas have built-in cameras around the entire vehicle to capture images.

The Tesla vandalism started after Elon Musk threw in with Donald Trump after he was grazed by a bullet in Butler, Penn. in July 2024. After that, Musk became Trump's shadow, going on the road with him, stumping for him, and making extraordinary moves to help the campaign in Pennsylvania. It further ramped up after Trump won the election when the left directed its emotional angst against Musk's most famous product, Tesla cars.

In Portland, the home of the standing Antifa army, we began to see the uniquely Portland way of handling people with wrongthink: threatening them. In December, I wrote a story called "Tesla Owner Is Sent a Uniquely Portland 'Message'" in which someone left a note, basically saying Sure would be a shame if anything happened to your car, on a Tesla. In other places, this might be considered passive-aggressive. In Portland, it's a presage to violence. It's not a coincidence that three attacks on Tesla showrooms have occurred near Portland.

In San Francisco, signs reading, "Sell Your Swasticar" have been posted all over the city.

And these bumper stickers are showing up on the West Coast, Messed Coast™:

Spotted on the West Coast, Messed Coast.



Stupid is as stupid does.#Tesla pic.twitter.com/BAYF2YOn6t — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) March 16, 2025

Charging stations and showrooms have been firebombed, shot at, or burned with such regularity that these acts are considered political acts of terrorism.

Tesla owners in Silicon Valley brought the receipts to San Jose, Calif., police about a man recorded while vandalizing a Tesla Cybertruck at a Costco parking lot. He took his key and slid it down the side of the vehicle.

San Jose Police Chief Paul Joseph says his department found out about the political vandalism when it was highlighted on social media. After the vandalism went viral, they "identified, located, and arrested the individual responsible for this act of felony vandalism."

The vandal's name hasn't been released by police.

Chief Joseph said people need to get a grip: "This senseless crime and its subsequent consequences should serve as a clear reminder: no matter one's personal beliefs or frustrations, they do not justify illegal actions. I urge everyone to respect one another and, above all, to respect the law."

Even the San Jose Mayor got involved, which happens, we suppose, when Silicon Valley billionaires are watching. Mayor Matt Mahan said, "Keying a car because you don’t like the person who designed it is like breaking a clock because you don’t like the time it shows." He continued, "If this crime was politically motivated, our residents can’t be held accountable for something Elon Musk is doing 3,000 miles away." Instead of displaying spasms of emotional incontinence, "[We] voice our opinions where they matter — at the ballot box, not in a parking lot.”

But that's not all.

Jeff Nguyen's Tesla was vandalized at Dallas Fort Worth Airport on Friday, March 13. He brought receipts and begged the internet to ID the guy.

Let’s go internet! Help me find this guy. It wasn’t fun coming back home to this. DFW airport 3/13 4:16 PM Terminal A Gate 17. Level 5 parking structure. I mean I guess he hates Teslas, but this is the only reason I leave the Tesla at the airport because of the cameras. pic.twitter.com/vYNOXJKWpw — Jeff Nguyen (@CungyeWest) March 17, 2025

That report was highlighted by the Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley group on X.

Internet do your thing.

Let’s make this dude famous. pic.twitter.com/DpabWFvkfD — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) March 18, 2025

Trump Administration official, Rick Grennell, lateraled it over to FBI Director Kash Patel.

He also urged X sleuths to help solve the crime.

This guy must be prosecuted, @Kash_Patel.



X followers helped solve a crime of vandalism. https://t.co/U6YRLMB2MK — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 18, 2025

So far this DFW case is an unsolved mystery, but probably not for long.

San Jose officials urged residents to have a little respect and tolerance.

Respect one another? That train left the station when the commies took over the Democrat Party. This is the party whose leaders couldn't bring themselves to unequivocally condemn the murder of an insurance company CEO, unwittingly channeling Chris Rock's old bit about OJ Simpson: "Now, I'm not saying he shoulda killed her, but I understand."

Stop buying Swasticars. If you own one, sell it or trade it in. Don’t charge at Swasticar charging stations. Don’t pay for a blue check. The only way to make Emo go away is to suffocate him of money.

(Well, either that or Divine intervention) pic.twitter.com/dqKyk8BqdT — TotaLinsanity (@TotaLinsanity1) March 13, 2025

When the left loved Elon Musk and we were ordered to buy electric vehicles, did you see anyone from the right vandalizing Teslas or firebombing showrooms?

Unless police treat these cases seriously, there will be more and escalating violence.

