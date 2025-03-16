Reactions to Tesla Torchings May be the Most Disturbing Thing You'll See All Day

The latest leftist fad is to torch, shoot, bomb, or spray paint Tesla cars and cyber trucks whether they're at dealerships or on the street...because Elon Musk! We expect spasms of stupid from these Luigi Mangione fan club ghouls, but there's an even more troubling and saddening trend emerging. It needs to be examined, just like the heads of these Jacobin-like vandals.

These professional grievance-traffickers know no actual gripes, except that the left's former fair-haired boy, Elon, morphed into the devil incarnate because of his proximity to Trump. Some point to a photo in mid-pose of Musk wishing love from his heart to the people in the crowd that has been freeze-framed into a Nazi salute. It's all unthinkingly stupid, which is something we've come to expect from the left. It doesn't help that their extra income from paid protesting is being DOGE'd. It's really taking a toll on the Saturday night cider fund and their disposition.

The attacks on Teslas have occurred around Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington; Boston, Massachusetts; Loveland, Colorado; and Charleston, South Carolina, where the left's hysterical and diarrheic rants blend in to well to daily coffee house and dart club fulminations—especially on league night.

We're not surprised by the spasms of stupid, of course, but I'm saddened and shocked at the instant reactions by passersby. The next thing you know bakers will be creating burning Tesla birthday cakes.

The other night at another Tesla fire setting in Seattle, independent reporter Jonathan Choe came upon a crowd gathering to take in the toxic fumes about to beset the area from the burning car.

You won't be surprised to learn that this arson occurred on Capitol Hill, home of the Summer of Love's Capitol Hill.





A young woman described how she was just talking to her cousin from San Diego about the Tesla burnings when she arrived at the scene. "Oh, it's just a Tesla," she told Choe. Then she said with a smile, "That's kinda f*cked up."

We're confused, dear. Is it really that effed up to you?

She finished with, "I mean, I feel bad for the people who own these cars, but ... if it tanks his stocks then I'm OK with it."

By any means necessary, right?

Choe asked two couples on the street, "So what's your reaction, guys, to this happening to Teslas?" He was interrupted by a younger man with a well coiffed beard who said, "I mean, it sucks that the CEO has caused such a brand disaster for his company, right?" A younger woman looked askance at him as he laughed. We hope she was embarrassed as she looked.

Choe asked, "Even if you hate Elon Musk, is this justified?"

Younger woman, "No, someone bought that with their own money."

The older woman said, "Not really, it's not going to really hurt them [referring apparently to the owner of the car]."

And finally Dad weighed in. "It's a terrible thing," he told Choe. "I'm going to be very sad." And laughter erupts.

An older Seattle couple, wearing their requisite beanie and beret, happened by.

Choe: "Is it getting out of hand now? You can hate Elon all you want, but destroying cars?

Beret Wearing Woman (looking conflicted): "I...I [her companion says in the background, "no that's bullsh*t"] that's a private person's thing, no."

Two hoodie-wearing guys walking the street were questioned. One said, "Uhhhh, it's a nuanced issue, it's a really nuanced issue. That's really all I can say on the matter."

It's actually not a "nuanced" issue, unless you're a complete unfeeling and unthinking leftist.

Witnesses said two people dressed in Antifa black threw "an accelerant" on the car and started the fire. Surprise, surprise.

NEW: Another look at the Tesla arson incident in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood late Thursday evening. Instagram page @seattle.looks.like.sh*t has obtained more video of the aftermath. https://t.co/lvS6MnPTDe pic.twitter.com/jNKBINzonS — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) March 14, 2025

The Department of Justice has weighed in on the Portland area Tesla Terror Torcher. The gender-confused man is looking at 20 years in prison.

🚨 #BREAKING: Pam Bondi announces an ARREST has been made for throwing a Molotov cocktail into a Tesla showroom



“They’re looking at up to 20 YEARS in prison.”



“If you're gonna touch a Tesla, go to a dealership, do anything, you better watch out, because we're coming after you.”… pic.twitter.com/TMfaSGUjxl — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 14, 2025

My observation about the protest pay being extinguished by DOGE is perhaps premature.

Podcast host Alex Jones found some well-organized Elon haters outside an Austin Tesla dealer.





The Reddit comments are overflowing with Jacobin-like confusion, but then there was this one.

When a couple of teenagers put bicycle skid marks on a "pride" crosswalk last year, the left was HORRIFIED. The MSM denounced it, press conferences were held, and political officials announced their solidarity with the LGBTQ+ "community." This minor act of vandalism was even reported in the European press. But when a Tesla is torched in Seattle, it is treated with amused tolerance by smelly onlookers. How would these hypocrites react if THEIR car was torched because it had a "pride" or BLM or Harris or Obama bumper sticker? They would be screaming "Fascism!! Racism!! Sexism!!

Meanwhile, in outer space, Elon saves the day again.

SpaceX Dragon docks with Space Station

pic.twitter.com/nQMLO1U9gP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 16, 2025

The moral of the story is don't be like the people yawning or laughing over the Tesla Terror Torchers.

Elon Musk is doing his part to save the country from going de facto bankrupt.

What are those clowns doing besides laughing at an example of domestic terrorism?

