Appeals Court Rules Trump’s U.S. Attorney Alina Habba Disqualified

Woke courts continue to act as unelected tyrants and interfere with Trump administration policy, with the latest being an appeals court ruling against New Jersey U.S. Attorney Alina Habba.

Habba, formerly Trump‘s lawyer and now the top prosecutor in the blue state of New Jersey, lost out in an appeals court ruling Monday. Philadelphia’s 3rd US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of a former decision from a lower court judge, the New York Post reports.

In a 3-0 decision, the Court of Appeals rules against the Trump administration on the appointment of Alina Habba as interim US attorney in New Jersey pic.twitter.com/YfugLi23oH — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) December 1, 2025

The courts are claiming that the administration wrongly kept Habba in place after her interim appointment expired without Senate confirmation. Actually, she was denied the opportunity for a Senate hearing. Leftists love to rig the system.

The New York Post reports:

The judges on the panel were two appointed by Republican President George W. Bush, D. Brooks Smith and D. Michael Fisher as well as one named by Demcoratic President Barack Obama: Luis Felipe Restrepo.

Habba declared back in October, “I just left court advocating on behalf of 26 U.S. Attorney candidates who have been denied the opportunity for a Senate hearing - effectively blocking their confirmation and blocking Congress’s ability to provide advice and consent. The continued invocation of blue slips, a tradition not a rule, demonstrates a politically motivated effort to impede the President’s constitutional authority to appoint U.S. Attorneys.”

She made her case: “The President appoints individuals to carry out the mission of this administration and that mandate should be respected.”

Habba added that courts fighting appointments such as hers are violating voters’ will. "When millions of Americans voted for a change in leadership in November, they voted for a new direction. That choice should not be undermined by political obstruction in Congress or by criminal defendants,” she insisted. “Since my arrival, Newark has seen a 20% reduction in crime. Camden recently experienced its first summer in 50 years without a single homicide.” Perhaps Democrats are angry that criminals are being brought to justice?

Another Trump-appointed attorney under partisan fire is Lindsey Halligan. Clinton appointee Judge Cameron McGowan Currie ruled that, despite the merits of the cases, the Trump administration cases against former FBI director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James could not proceed because Halligan was “unlawfully appointed.”

Woke judges are waging unceasing war on the Trump administration and the American people.

