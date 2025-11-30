Trump Admin Urges Americans to Shop at Small Businesses

The Trump administration encouraged American shoppers to go to small businesses this weekend with “Small Business Saturday,” a follow-up on the Black Friday deals that usually help major corporations more than local stores.

While Small Business Saturday occurred yesterday, if you didn’t get a chance to participate, look up some local restaurants, stores, and stands this week and do some Christmas shopping there. Let this holiday season be a smashing success for the local business owners who are always struggling to compete with woke mega-corporations.

Since small businesses account for half of private sector jobs in America and produce almost half of our national gross domestic product, supporting them drives our economic flourishing.

Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Kelly Loeffler said in a statement obtained by Fox Business, “With the economy rebounding from forty-year high inflation, there’s never been a better time to shop small in support of local businesses.”

Leading up to this weekend, Loeffler said, “When we as consumers take part in Small Business Saturday, we’re investing in the workers and job creators who power our own communities. This Christmas Season, the SBA asks every American to join us in standing with Main Street to support the small businesses that make our nation strong.”

Fox Business explained:

Since its launch in 2010, Small Business Saturday has generated more than $220 billion for restaurants, independent retailers and service-based businesses, according to the SBA. Small business owners anticipate nearly 20% of their annual sales will come from Small Business Saturday alone. Last year, shoppers spent an estimated $22 billion at local merchants on the shopping day, according to the SBA.

As I said, it is not too late to help out small businesses this holiday season, and isn’t it better to buy a unique gift from a local shop as a Christmas present if you can?

The states with the most local businesses are California, Texas, Florida, and Pennsylvania. But nearly every town has at least a couple small businesses or restaurants to patronize. Loeffler was excited to announce to Fox News that confidence in small businesses is at a seven-year high right now.

“Small businesses head into this year extremely confident, thanks to President Trump's economic agenda that is providing for tax cuts, deregulation, fair trade,” she enthused. “And now we see consumer spending for this season projected at about a trillion dollars for the first time ever.”

Commerce Institute states that 20% of businesses fail in their first year and nearly 50% fail in their first five years. Since the COVID lockdowns, Bidenomics, and the surge in online shopping, it has become increasingly difficult for even large businesses—and especially small ones—to turn a profit.. But there are hopeful signs that the future will be brighter thanks to Trump administration policies, and we certainly hope that this holiday season helps small businesses turn a handsome profit.

