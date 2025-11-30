Bessent Moves to Completely Cut Off Illegals From U.S. Financial System

Treasury Secretary Scott Beis is moving to remove illegal aliens from the U.S. financial system entirely. If you are not allowed to be in the country, you certainly should not be receiving taxpayer-funded benefits.

At President Donald Trump’s “direction, we are working to cut off federal benefits to illegal aliens and preserve them for U.S. citizens,” Bessent posted on X Nov. 28. Whether it is welfare, healthcare, education, or any other taxpayer-funded program, illegal aliens are not allowed—and should not be—receiving federal benefits.

Bessent clarified, “@USTreasury announced that it will issue proposed regulations clarifying that the refunded portions of certain individual income tax benefits are no longer available to illegal and other non-qualified aliens, covering the Earned Income Tax Credit, the Additional Child Tax Credit, the American Opportunity Tax Credit, and the Saver’s Match Credit.”

Illegal aliens have cost Americans literally billions of dollars. As of the beginning of 2024, the annual cost to American taxpayers for illegal aliens per Newsweek was $150.7 billion.

And as I wrote during the government shutdown, which Democrats deliberately induced specifically to try to obtain federally funded healthcare for illegals:

Even at the federal level, we are still apparently funding them, including through SNAP, as at least 3.67 million illegal aliens and dependent minors received food stamp benefits in 2022, according to the Economic Policy Innovation Center. Outlets indicated well over a million of these people are still receiving food stamps (when there isn’t a shutdown).

Then there is the excessive expenditure for illegal aliens’ healthcare and housing and travel. Many illegal aliens under Joe Biden were receiving taxpayer-funded flights around the country, like the one that took Laken Riley’s Venezuelan killer to Georgia, where he heinously murdered her.

The Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996 (PRWORA) prevents illegal aliens from obtaining most federally funded benefits, but the reality is that since illegals are not allowed here in the first place, any policy or law that would allow loopholes for illegals to receive taxpayer funded benefits would seem to be in contradiction to our immigration law. Then again, much of our government apparatus, including our current welfare system, is unconstitutional, so it’s no wonder anti-constitutional Democrats aren’t phased.

Bessent made his announcement specifically in response to Trump’s Thanksgiving message deploring the financial and societal burden of the huge number of illegal aliens in our country. Trump wrote, “A migrant earning $30,000 with a green card will get roughly $50,000 in yearly benefits for their family. The real migrant population is much higher. This refugee burden is the leading cause of social dysfunction in America, something that did not exist after World War II (Failed schools, high crime, urban decay, overcrowded hospitals, housing shortages, and large deficits, etc.). As an example, hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia are completely taking over the once great State of Minnesota.”

Immigration and financial reform cannot be completed soon enough.

