Meet the Bestial Criminals ICE Arrested on Thanksgiving

This Thanksgiving, we can be thankful to have federal law enforcement arresting vicious and dangerous criminals to keep Americans safe.

While most Americans were eating turkey and relaxing at home, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers were busy rounding up murderers, rapists, and pedophiles. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) highlighted a handful of illegal alien thugs arrested over the holiday in a Friday press release.

With assaults on ICE up 1,153% this year, the officers’ job is more risky than ever, but they are not deterred. “While Americans gathered around the table with their families and friends for Thanksgiving, DHS law enforcement officers were hard [at] work arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

She added, “Some of the Thanksgiving Day arrests include murderers, pedophiles, and rapists. As a nation, we are grateful for our law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every single day—including on holidays—to protect our neighborhoods and make America safe again.”

DHS highlighted five criminal illegals now in ICE custody. These include Guatemalan illegal Salvador Cifuentes-Catalan, who has a previous conviction for lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old in Santa Ana, California.

As for Keith Henry Thompson, an illegal alien from the Bahamas, he was already convicted of murder in the third degree in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. There’s also rapist Ernest Henry Wagner, from Belize, convicted in Kansas, and Nigerian illegal Oluwadamilola Christiannah Akinpelu, who has a previous conviction for conspiracy to commit bank fraud in the Southern District of New York.

Finally, DHS featured Mexican illegal Julio-Hernandez-Popcatl, who was convicted of open lewdness in Easton, Pennsylvania. These are the despicable criminals whom Democrats are protecting.

ICE @ERONewOrleans arrested Mexican criminal illegal alien Brianda Ocha Arroyo after she served over four years behind bars for drug trafficking. pic.twitter.com/UAKliiAIoE — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) November 28, 2025

Immigration crackdowns have come to the fore again after an Afghan who was brought in during the Biden administration’s Afghanistan withdrawal debacle, and who overstayed his legal permission to be here, murdered a young National Guardsman in D.C. Following Rahmanullah Lakanwal's targeted attack against Sarah Beckstrom and Andrew Wolfe, the Trump administration has paused immigration from Third World countries, and asylum decisions. Donald Trump also ordered a review of Green Cards and all Afghans whom the Biden administration brought in.

No government shutdown or holiday slows down our brave federal immigration enforcement officers. And as we saw with the tragic attack Wednesday on our National Guard, finding and arresting criminal illegals is vitally important.

