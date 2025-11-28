Injured Guardsman’s Mom Hopeful About Son’s Healing, Begs for Prayers

One of the National Guardsmen ambushed on Wednesday by an Afghan immigrant and shot at close range has passed away, but the mother of the other guardsman believes there is a chance for survival based on doctors’ advice and is asking for prayers.

Advertisement

The two victims of the Wednesday shooting were Sarah Beckstrom, tragically deceased, and Andrew “Andy” Wolfe. Andy’s mother, Melody, posted an update to Facebook on Thursday, which Tiffiny Baker subsequently shared publicly. Melody said that the doctor believes there is a chance her son could survive, that Andy is doing better than expected, and that the family doesn’t want financial donations — they want prayers.

BREAKING: National Guard member Andrew Wolfe remains in critical condition, with US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro saying, 'We still have hope' pic.twitter.com/BrMOXeMESP — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 28, 2025

Melody Wolfe’s post began, “I want to give everyone an update on our boy. We talked with the neurologist this morning and he said Andy is doing better than they imagined. He’s reacting to stimuli and is opening eyes and trying to move around. They are making sure he is sedated to allow the brain to heal so he is not feeling any pain.”

Unfortunately, they are not out of the woods yet, and Andy still has to go through a dangerous time before doctors can say definitively that he is or is not on the road to recovery. Melody Wolfe wrote, “With this being said though, we know that with a brain swell, it’ll get worse before it gets better.”

Advertisement

Related: Trump Vows to Review Afghans Brought in by Biden After National Guard Shooting

The doctor is cautiously optimistic. “But the neurosurgeon is hopeful that things are moving in the right direction. Andy has a very long road ahead and right now we are going hour by hour but miracles are already occurring just with his progress he’s making so far,” Melody added.

Andy’s parents want prayers for his recovery more than anything else. As the Bible says in James 5:16, “the continual prayer of a just man availeth much.” Intercession can be powerful.

Melody wrote, “Your prayers and love mean so much to us and we need you guys to continue lifting Andy’s name up. He will be a walking testimony through this. Our God is good and miracles are happening as we speak.”

But in the midst of all her trauma, she is concerned that people might be donating money that they need more than she does. “I do want to make sure everyone knows we ARE NOT starting any Go Fund Me’s. I believe there’s one out there but we are wanting for nothing,” she emphasized. “We want prayers, your love, and your support. That’s the most important thing right now. So please, if you see a Go Fund Me, screenshot it and send it to me so we can make sure no one gives to these. We love you all and again, we cannot thank you enough for everything our community, state, and nation are doing to show support.”

Advertisement

The shooting suspect is Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan whose permission to be in the country reportedly expired earlier this year. He was welcomed in as part of a program by the Biden administration following the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle.

It appears that Lakanwal may have ties to the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency. CIA Director John Ratcliffe told Fox News, “In the wake of the disastrous Biden withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Biden administration justified bringing the alleged shooter to the United States in September 2021 due to his prior work with the U.S. government, including CIA, as a member of a partner force in Kandahar, which ended shortly following the chaotic evacuation.”

Lakanwal was in the country courtesy of the Biden administration, and therefore, he could commit a targeted terrorist attack against two brave guardsmen.

Note: It's the holiday season, which means PJ Media VIP's Black Friday sale is back!

Now through Monday evening, 11:59 PM ET, receive 60% OFF an annual VIP, VIP Gold, or VIP Platinum membership with promo code FIGHT.