White House Debunks Critiques With Immigration Law

After President Donald Trump announced a pause on immigration from Third-World countries and particularly Afghanistan, leftists blew their tops. But Trump has the law on his side.

Trump’s White House fired back at critics not with a lengthy diatribe, but by simply quoting from the Immigration and Nationality Act, Section 212(f). This explicitly allows the president of the United States to suspend entrance of a group of aliens deemed dangerous to national security and national interests.

The section above-mentioned, and posted on X by the White House, says:

Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.

It is striking that many leftists are raising a greater furor over the restrictions on immigration than they did over an Afghan migrant illegally present in America murdering a National Guardsman in a targeted attack. Yet one more proof of the fact that Democrats hate American citizens, and enthusiastically side with terrorists and murderers.

Trump shared an article from Just the News about the massive vetting failures of Operation Allies Welcome, though which the Afghan murderers entered America. Just the News explained:

The program was widely criticized by members of Congress for allowing as many as 85,000 Afghans to come into the country quickly without complete vetting, and officials said Lakanwal was among those to enter during that timeframe.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stated, “The suspect who shot our brave National Guardsmen is an Afghan national who was one of the many unvetted, mass paroled into the United States under Operation Allies Welcome on September 8, 2021, under the Biden Administration.”

Afghan migrant Rahmanullah Lakanwal’s targeted attack Wednesday murdered Sarah Beckstrom and left Andrew Wolfe fighting for his life. It also ignited a firestorm of controversy about our immigration processes and how they have been corrupted, since the Biden administration allowed Lakanwal in through a post-Afghanistan withdrawal program. Lakanwal has CIA ties, according to Director John Ratcliffe.

God knows how many criminals and terrorists came in through Operation Allies Welcome. During the catastrophic Afghanistan withdrawal, the Biden administration stranded thousands of Americans and Afghan allies in Taliban territory, while allowing in huge waves of barely vetted Afghans.

President Trump is right to take drastic action. Sarah Beckstrom should have been alive to celebrate Thanksgiving with her family, instead of dying over the holiday. Andrew Wolfe shouldn’t be in critical condition while his family wonders if he’ll ever leave the hospital. Americans come first.

