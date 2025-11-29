Black Friday: Pro-Jihad Rioters Storm Fifth Avenue

Violence in stores on Black Friday used to be a result of Americans’ excessive passion for beating each other to good deals on merchandise. Nowadays, as the Islamist infiltration of America continues full steam, the violence is a result of enthusiasm for Muslim terrorism.

Hamas co-founder’s son Mosab Hassan Yousef issued a warning this week to Americans that through educational initiatives, funding for propaganda, public agitation, political campaigns, and more, radical Muslims are trying to transform America into the same terrorist cesspool that Gaza is. And his warning is coming true right before our eyes, between the CIA-tied Afghan who shot National Guardsmen this week and the anti-Israel Black Friday rioters.

“They fund the genocide, free Palestine!” bellowed the pro-Hamas protestors in NYC’s Zara, which they accused of being a “genocidal company.” Under the cutesy slogans such as “while you’re shopping, bombs are dropping” is the pernicious lie that Israel is the aggressor, and the jihad-loving Palestinians the victims. Despite UNICEF data showing Gazans have higher obesity rates than Israel, despite the almost constant flow of aid into Gaza, despite the repeated ceasefire violations from Palestinians, the lie is still fueling antisemitism worldwide.

WATCH: The New York City Police Department confirmed multiple arrests after pro-Palestinian agitators entered a ZARA store in Manhattan on Black Friday, holding signs, blowing whistles and waving a Palestinian flag. pic.twitter.com/Gd5gG4uZ0Y — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 29, 2025

Ironically, the old white women with the posters and Palestinian flag would be raped and/or treated as second-class citizens if they were in Gaza.

The UK Daily Mail reported:

The New York Police Department confirmed to Daily Mail that a 29-year-old man was arrested for trespassing, and three individuals were issued criminal summonses. Protesters continued demonstrations into the early evening, marching down Fifth Avenue with signs, drums, and flags.

And, of course, soon Zohran Mamdani, the pro-terror, antisemitic, socialist radical, will be running New York City. God help us all.

As I noted above, the pro-Hamas agitation is particularly sobering in the context of a warning from a man who saw how a territory is transformed by terrorists from the inside. “They don’t need tanks. They need ballots. Look at Zohran Mamdani,” Yousef, who defected from the terrorist movement his father founded to Israel, wrote. He continued:

Look at your campuses. “Students for Justice in Palestine” sounds noble, right? Same crowd, different mask. They don’t need to bomb buses here. They lobby, march, guilt-trip, invert reality: turn “Free Palestine” into “Zionists are evil,” turn Jews from fellow citizens into the enemy overnight. Sabotage a multi-trillion-dollar aerospace defense pact with Israel. Fool Americans into thinking Israel is a liability rather than the greatest American asset. Qatar wires billions to American universities and mosques, appoints imams who preach “interfaith” until the megaphone is handed to them—then it’s pure fire against Israel. Same double mask: charity fronts, hugs for the cameras, while underneath they fund hate abroad and fracture you at home.

Divide and conquer — that is the Islamist strategy in America as surely as it is the strategy in the Middle East.

