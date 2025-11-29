Israel Roasts Hamas, Exposes a Century of Arab Rejection of Peace

From the Grand Mufti’s alignment with Hitler to the Hamas charter, and from the Arab invasion of 1948 to the Oct. 7 massacre, Israel has always tried to choose peace, and the Muslim Arabs have always insisted on destroying it.

The Israeli foreign ministry packed nearly a hundred years of Arabs rejecting peace to destroy Israel into a little over a minute of hard-hitting video. Israel is not the reason Hamas has repeatedly violated the ceasefire or the Palestinian Authority is still rewarding terrorists through pay-for-slay. This conflict has roots going all the way back to the founding of Islam and its inherent command to Jihad.

Since 1947, one truth has never changed: Israel chooses peace.

Arab leaders chose war, terror, and rejectionism - again and again.



But Israel still says YES.

YES to peace. YES to coexistence. YES to the future we deserve. 🇮🇱✨ pic.twitter.com/MxPYNvl2lp — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) November 28, 2025

An Israeli ambassador and government spokesman struck a humorous note when mocking Hamas propaganda for Black Friday below, but the results of Hamas lies are the opposite of hilarious. The terrorists are trying to wipe Israel off the face of the earth, while simultaneously convincing many nations that they are the victims. Yasser Arafat (above) invented the “Palestinian people” for propaganda purposes, and unfortunately, it was a wildly successful gambit.

Make the most of Black Friday everyone 💥💥 pic.twitter.com/shLMd32wWU — Paul Hirschson🎗 (@paulhirschson) November 28, 2025

A cycle emerged even before Israel’s modern rebirth on the lands it held in ancient times by God’s divine grant (Joshua 1:4, Genesis 17:8), centuries before Islam was invented. From the early 20th century on, and especially after Israel’s re-founding, the Muslim Arabs are always offered a deal more favorable to them than to the Jews (hence the creation of Jordan). The Arabs refuse the deal, and immediately or soon after launch a war against Israel.

29 November, 1947. The United Nations supports the establishment of Israel. Almost a century now. Israel said yes to every proposal, seeking engagement & partnership. Palestinians remain embedded in the rejectionist camp.



It’s time for Palestinians to change their tune. pic.twitter.com/1O5sXg3bti — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) November 28, 2025

Eventually, Israel either wins the war or grows tired of fighting, and offers the Arabs another favorable deal. The Arabs refuse that deal in part or in whole, and prepare for the next war. This is the unending cycle that has always gone on for the last century, and that will continue to go on as long as most of the world backs false Muslim claims to Israeli land.

It is rather astounding to consider that the Muslims who now call themselves Palestinians were already given their own state — Jordan — so many years ago, that Muslim nations outnumber the single Jewish nation 50 to one, that the Muslims commit all of the mass atrocities, and that Israel goes out of its way to try and conciliate its genocidal enemies, and yet even many Americans are against Israel. This truly is one of those very rare instances in history where one side is clearly in the right and the other clearly in the wrong. But even most of the West is on the wrong side.

Israel is fighting for its survival, and America ought to be backing them 100%.

