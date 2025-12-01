Oregon's Governor, Attorney General Agree: Trump's Feds Are Enforcing Immigration Law by the Book

President Donald Trump is conducting immigration enforcement by the book. That's according to Oregon's governor, the attorney general, and three district attorneys in the greater Antifastan Metro area.

Advertisement

That's what we can divine from the latest effort by these leftists to cast aspersions on Trump's deportation of the criminals that Joe Biden, or whoever was president, let into the country during his disastrous four years in office. His Ring-the-Dinner-Bell immigration policy was as organized and vetted as his bug-out from Afghanistan. For the purposes of this story, however, I've consulted Westlaw and Blackstone Commentaries, and it turns out that aspersions are not illegal or actionable. Indeed, aspersions have all the heft of a box of hair in a court of law.

Oregon's unfortunately named governor, Tina Kotek, issued the first light-weight volley in a pre-recorded X message. In her brief one-minute-and-21-second message she issued before the Thanksgiving weekend, she went all "Seditious Six" and carelessly tossed around airy allegations that federal cops might be breaking the "law" by enforcing federal immigration statutes. We're just surprised she didn't say that Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents shouldn't follow "illegal orders."

Since Kotek only alluded to a possibility of a vestige of a scintilla of a whiff of possible wrongdoing — if one squints into the sun at golden hour — Trump's in the clear.

Elsewhere on the West Coast, Messed Coast™: SHOCK DOCS: Gavin Newsom's Secret LET IT BURN Enviro Rules Led to Palisades Fire Catastrophe

Advertisement

In her remarks, she said that enforcing the law is "unacceptable" and called the federal immigration cops "violent," "reckless," and their force "excessive." She provided no proof or specific confirmed examples of illegality. There are no charges.

Translation, America: That means the feds are doing things by the book.

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek: ‘We’ll investigate and prosecute any federal agent who enforces immigration law here.’



Translation: A state governor thinks she can handcuff ICE.



Someone send her a copy of the Supremacy Clause because she’s about to learn the hard way. pic.twitter.com/9wQGrDVlkY — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) November 28, 2025

She also encouraged noble Oregonians to keep impeding the feds by "show[ing] up for each other, taking care of their neighbors, and standing up when they see something that isn't right." "Isn't right" means illegal, right?

Wrong.

The same logic applies to Oregon State Attorney General Dan Rayfield, who, along with the district attorneys of three Portland-area counties, signed a letter attesting to the same gauzy contretemps by the Trump Administration. Their "proof" was someone told another guy who told another person that "we have seen multiple reports of immigration enforcement actions conducted throughout Oregon that appear to involve excessive amounts of force."

Well, either they are real or they aren't. Where are the charges? Nowhere, that's where.

Advertisement

Tell me where they've broken the law. I'll need this information for my story. — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) December 1, 2025

These "reports" were either not investigated or were found wanting, but sounded scary. The letter also mentions they were concerned that enforcing the law "creat[es] safety concerns in the community." To reiterate, these lawyers just said that enforcing the law creates safety concerns.

Worse, they noted in the letter, buried on a state press release containing lots of frightening-sounding and unsupported allegations, that federal officers broke a car window of a 17-year-old high school student who refused to open his door to the feds upon probable cause. No proof was offered, but it does sound like the kids need a civics and civil rights refresher course in school.

This planned information operation by leftists to denude trust in the federal government without actually offering any concrete examples of this alleged bad behavior is beneath contempt. Expect it to grow. It won't be long before we'll get the old "20 governors signed a letter attesting to their complete contempt for the intelligence of their constituents" letter.

Behind the Curtain: Who's Pulling the Strings Behind Dems' Contemptible Ad Calling for Military to Disobey Trump Orders?

The randy Oregon governor, who had a previously arrested violent Antifa activist on her staff, now announces she's going to throw the book at the feds for ... conducting legal immigration enforcement?

Advertisement

Imaginary conversation between state attorney and judge:

Attorney: Yes, your honor, the State of Oregon alleges these three aspersions using fourth degree retweets and Bluesky up-snaps Judge: What do you offer as proof? Attorney: ICE protesters' in Teletubbies costumes and a soundbite from an angry cat furry coming out of the Antifa safe house I saw on some guy's livestream Judge: Hmmm, sounds legitimate...

Seeing people taken down and arrested is jarring and uncomfortable and not something someone sees every day, especially in Oregon, where they barely put criminals in jail anymore.

This obvious attempt to telegraph to Oregonians that it's somehow wrong to enforce immigration law will likely work on the majority of blue-haired TDS sufferers, but this story's headline is far more accurate than letters or pronouncements by these disinformation apparatchiks.

Already have a VIP membership? Spread the joy and gift one!

Give that die-hard conservative in your life access to exclusive reporting that exposes the radical left, or — better yet — give that "woke" family member access to the truth about President Trump and the Democratic Party's dangerous lurch toward socialism. Use this link and use the promo code, FIGHT, to get 60% OFF.

Right now, if you join PJ Media VIP Platinum, you will be entered for a chance to win one of five Lifetime Platinum memberships. That's right – five lucky winners will receive VIP Platinum access FOR LIFE. Read more here.