SHOCK DOCS: Gavin Newsom's Secret LET IT BURN Enviro Rules Led to Palisades Fire Catastrophe

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his environmentalist "Plant Police's" decisions to put plants over people are now directly linked to the Pacific Palisades firestorm that killed a dozen people and destroyed thousands of homes and businesses in Jan. 2025.

In what looks like a smoking gun, documents revealed in a civil lawsuit that “thousands” of Pacific Palisades fire victims have filed against the state show a new fire directive was issued mere weeks before the Palisades Fire that directed a let it burn fire management plan.

The newly uncovered documents outlined a “Wildfire Management Plan,” and revealed the governor’s link to the policy that called for letting multiple areas in California burn in a wildfire — apparently irrespective of where humans lived, and in near-total secrecy.

The 2024 Newsom plan stated, “Unless specified otherwise, State Parks prefers to let Topanga State Park burn in an wildfire event.” Topanga Canyon is connected to the Palisades.

NEW: Here is a sweeping view of the Pacific Palisades, taken today at a lower altitude… beginning just south of Sunset Blvd to Chautauqua Blvd. #PalisadesFire

The document, issued “just weeks before the Jan. 7 wildfire,” outlined so-called “Avoidance Areas” that would not receive robust, but only “modified fire suppression” in case of fire. And the directive about where these "Avoidance Areas" were was to remain secret from the public, according to a New York Post report.

“Avoidance Areas should be shared with the Incident Command, but measures should be taken to keep the information confidential,” according to a “Wildlife Management Plan” outlined mere weeks before the Topanga Canyon-adjacent Pacific Palisades neighborhood was turned into a moonscape.

It is shocking that environmentalists would be so cavalier with human life, but we shouldn't be surprised. Environmentalists have telegraphed the plants-over-people philosophy for decades now – especially along the West Coast. And don't bother pointing out that plants die in fires, too, that means nothing to the anti-human ghouls of the environmental movement.

In the weeks after the conflagration that destroyed nearly 7,000 homes and businesses, I wrote about how the state ordered the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) to restore brush and plants it had removed to prevent the spread of fire near its power lines in Topanga Canyon. The story, Stunner: California Saved a Shrub Instead of Protecting Humans From the L.A. Firestorm, revealed that in 2019, LADWP was ordered to stop replacing its 1933-era wooden power poles with steel ones for fire mitigation. The utility also bulldozed fire breaks near the poles. State agencies ordered the utility to restore the land.

We learned in this story, "Stunner: Why Was Pacific Palisades Reservoir EMPTY?" that the plans to use the reservoir for drinking water or fire suppression was available for neither.

Gobsmacking state environmental policies such as this — putting plants over people — set the stage for allowing the intentionally set Lachman Fire to spark the Palisades Fire just days later.

Now, the lawsuit against the state has revealed that the rules for the state lands and other sensitive areas on and near the original Lachman Fire ignition point were even more insane, setting the stage for the conflagration. The feds have identified the Lachman Fire as the source of the Palisades catastrophe.

The New York Post reports that this appears to be part of a state “Wildfire Management Plan” that outlines so-called “Avoidance Areas” that prohibited certain kinds of fire suppression, prohibiting, “heavy equipment, vehicles, and retardant.”

“When performing a ‘mop-up’ of an extinguished fire [such as the Lachman Fire],” the Post reported, “firefighters are told to ‘consider allowing large logs to burn out.’”

And that’s exactly what appears to have happened — to catastrophic effect.

Attorney Alexander Robinson asked for and received a judge's ruling releasing the damning documents and the state's own rules prevented firefighters from completely putting out the Lachman Fire.

"We believe this is the reason LAFD was restricted from performing a normal mop-up of the Lachman Fire," The Post reported. He added, "I suspect State Park ‘Resource Advisors’ shared the avoidance map with the Lachman [Incident Command] and LAFD was forced not to mop up,” allowing the fire to rekindle in the high Santa Ana winds predicted days before the conflagration started.

Los Angeles firefighters even admitted that they were ordered to stop mopping up the fire. In the story, “Bombshell Texts Reveal LA Fire Brass Knew Fire That Burned Down Palisades Wasn’t Out," firefighters told their bosses that the underground roots and logs beneath the ignition point were still hot to the touch. They advised further suppression and babysitting the hot zone until they were sure it was out. They were overruled.

And as one of the firefighters’ texts said, “the rest is history.”

The attorney even has a photo of a California Parks employee “wearing a jacket with the department’s logo [was shown] talking to firefighters working on the Lachman Fire."

Gov. Gavin Newsom denies any wrongdoing by the state.

“My personal opinion is that we will learn this is why the fire rekindled,” the plaintiff's attorney said. And, he added, “the Plant Police prevented LAFD from doing their job.”

