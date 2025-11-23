Oregon Principal Rants About ICE to School Board, Reveals She Ditched Years of History Classes

I used to think that teachers were so much smarter than the rest of us. I used to think that principals were even smarter than teachers. But I was wrong. I just got a look at the testimony of an Oregon elementary school principal before a local school board meeting, and it occurred to me that she must have missed most of her history and civics classes in 12 plus years of state school indoctrination.

She lamented seeing Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol officers run operations and arrest people wanted on criminal warrants and who are illegally in the country and she warned the board that it won't be long before it's rail spurs and ovens time.

"As a child I was fascinated by World War II and read all of the stories about the holocaust, and we are entering similar territory," Principal Laura Mannon of Echo Shaw Elementary told the Forest Grove School Board, in hopes of passing herself off as an expert. “I felt like I was watching a George Floyd video — George Floyd is my friend."

"What ICE is doing," she passionately told the board, "is like the gestapo of Nazi, Germany." And then she had the temerity to say, "That is not an overstatement."

🚨 NEW: Principal of Echo Shaw Elementary outside of Portland, OR compares ICE doing their job to the Holocaust and George Floyd’s death.



“I felt like I was watching a George Floyd video. - George Floyd is my friend."



You cannot make this up. This is who is teaching your kids,… pic.twitter.com/W0u9zty8UE — David Medina 🦫🇺🇸 (@davidmedinapdx) November 19, 2025

There's a man named Godwin and he has laws.

If she's saying it out loud, we're sure Principal Mannon has conveyed this point of view to all of her staff and students and infused her schools' curricula with it.

This is a heavily Hispanic area where recently we saw the owners of a nearby bar and tap house receive accolades from their customers for blocking ICE and Border Patrol, as I discussed in "West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Oregon Business Owners Brag About Mobbing, Detaining Border Cops."

They blatantly recorded themselves breaking federal law by calling out a mob via phone app and then impeding the officers, forcing them to drive through hedges to escape.

"It takes a considerable amount of hubris to smugly confess multiple felonies to your adoring online fans—and everyone else, but it's Oregon, where people so certain of their righteous beliefs believe there will be no repercussions for their lawbreaking," I wrote in October.

Kiley and Karim Delgado own the 649 tap house and restaurant. The couple identifies multiple times as "Antifa" on their Facebook page and not in the humorous way the left has adopted since word went out that "antifa" [sic] doesn't exist, as I reported in The 'Fiery but Mostly Peaceful' Crowd Now Claims Antifa Is an Urban Legend.

Kiley later produced another video to her "comrades" in which she confessed to breaking the law and inciting others to do so as well. Don't miss it.

For the principal in nearby Forest Grove, therefore, it's easy to take a stand against "Hitler" and the "gestapo" when you're surrounded by dopes. There's a reason why Oregon is now 47th out of 50 states in test scores — stupid is as stupid does.

It is tough watching a person being arrested for deportation for lying about their citizenship status or conducting a criminal enterprise. I don't like the images, either.

Do I ask too much, however, when I ask these people in authority to bring a little intellectual honesty into the discussion about this runaway immigration and the American voters' answer to it?

Where they were when Joe Biden's proxy president du jour dumped millions of people into the country, into its schools, and into its cities and then stood back to watch the conflagration? Where were these soft-hearted people decrying that law-breaking or standing up for their students? Nowhere, that's where.

Did you ever hear any educators stand against countries emptying their prisons and psych wards into America to send these nutters to prey upon kids and other innocents? No.

Do you ever hear educators tell their woke governments that refuse to work with the feds that it's a much cleaner process if they work with the feds to make these arrests in the courthouse?

They prefer the chaos because it makes much grittier images for their political posters and fundraising.

They think America is the world's flophouse — not a country worth saving.

