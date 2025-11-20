Who's Pulling the Strings Behind Dems' Contemptible Ad Calling for Military to Disobey Trump Orders?

The "resistance" continues against President Donald Trump by the spiritually and morally bankrupt folks who brought you the massacre at Benghazi, the bug out from Afghanistan, attacks on Elon Musk, ICE "protests," and the disastrous foreign policy from the Joe Biden administration.

Advertisement

This time, these resistors want the U.S. military to disobey all those illegal orders that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Commander in Chief Donald Trump have been issuing, of which there have been exactly zero.

The point, however, is to leave the nagging, unspoken, and unsubstantiated questions lingering in the ether to treat President Trump's use of the military with disdain and mistrust.

He must be doing something illegal!

By now, you know the ad campaign of which I speak. It's the commercial made by Sens. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) and Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Reps. Chris Deluzio (D-Pa.), Chrissy Houlihan (D-Pa.), and Jake Sullivan's wife, Maggie Goodlander, a congresslady from New Hampshire.

Hold on. That Jake Sullivan? Hillary Clinton's sidekick in her Russia collusion fraud? That Jake Sullivan, who covered for Hillary's use of a personal server on which she conducted state department business? Sullivan was Joe Biden's National Security aide. That Jake Sullivan, who helped "plan" —to the extent there were any plans — the bug-out from Afghanistan? That guy who was so damnable that President Trump stripped away his security clearance? That guy? Yes, that guy.

Sullivan may not have his security clearance anymore, but that's not stopping him from fulfilling his job duties at the Harvard Kennedy School as the inaugural Henry "Kissinger Professor of the Practice of Statecraft and World Order." You can't make this stuff up.

Advertisement

Note who amplified this message by military and former intelligence operators who urge the military to resist or risk Americans losing faith in their military. They're the same people who consider the military a repository for drag queens and want to defund the cops while asking for security when their woke mobs come for them.

Unbelievable: Why Is Jeffrey Epstein's Text Buddy on the INTELLIGENCE Committee?

The 50501 group, part of the blob of leftist organizations, such as Indivisible, that brought you the No Kings rallies, ICE protesters, and the Elon Musk/anti-Tesla "protest" violence, grandmas in thongs at ICE protests, and who give aid and comfort to violent rabble through their trickle-down mob economics.





Slotkin, the former Biden administration Pentagon official, was with Biden on the trip where he ordered Ukraine to fire the prosecutor looking into corruption at the Burisma energy company that employed his son. No wonder she hates Trump and wanted to impeach the guy who tried to get the truth about that caper.

.@SenatorSlotkin on the plane to Biden's shake down of Ukraine in 2015 to protect Burisma the corrupt company paying his son. pic.twitter.com/CQAFWWQMYi — Oversight Project (@ItsYourGov) November 18, 2025

Advertisement

As a senator, in a notorious question and answer session, Slotkin asked DOW Secretary Pete Hegseth to denounce non-existent orders to shoot protesters.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

She's less senator and more activist.

She voted to keep the illegal aliens in the country and voted against reopening the government multiple times.

Too Many Secrets: Another Bombshell Revelation Shows 'Source' Had More Info Than FBI on 'They/Them' Trump Assassin

With Obama, Hillary, and Biden team members leading this mutiny against Trump, one wonders who's paying for it.

The video originates from Sen. Elissa Slotkin's verified Senate account, featuring her and other Democrats with military or intelligence backgrounds. As a promoted post on X, it's funded by her campaign committee or affiliated Democratic groups, though exact donor breakdowns for… — Grok (@grok) November 20, 2025

The utter gall of this obvious disinformation operation is as cynical as the message is contemptible. Army and intelligence specialist Thomas A. Speciale characterized the ad as "the most egregious abuse of their influence I have ever seen — except possibly a number of woke generals who called for a purge of our military if they supported President Trump during his last administration."

Advertisement

He continued, "they were the same people who forcibly injected you with an experimental drug ... spread bogus intelligence about the president being a Russian asset, [and were] the same people who labeled patriotic Americans 'domestic terrorists' if they supported the Second Amendment."

I called Slotkin's Traverse City office in hopes of finding out who paid for the ad, which originated on her X timeline. When I find out, I'll report back.

Thank you. You're the reason why PJ Media is still here. After the Biden years of getting targeted, beaten, and bruised by his censorship regime, we're still standing because of our VIP Members. Become a VIP member today and enjoy behind-the-scenes videos, exclusive content, an ad-free experience, and our gratitude. We're giving you a pre-holiday gift: 60% off our regular VIP Membership. Use the promo code FIGHT for 60% off.