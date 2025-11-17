Another Bombshell Revelation Shows 'Source' Had More Info Than FBI on 'They/Them' Trump Assassin

Another day, another bombshell about the would-be assassin who shot Donald J. Trump four months before the November 2024 election. The question is: Why have we never been told?

On Friday, independent reporter Tucker Carlson released a detailed video showing the violent online rantings of 20-year-old Thomas Crooks. On Monday, the New York Post's Miranda Devine followed up with yet more insight into the young man who went from adoring Donald Trump and wishing death upon his detractors to completely pivoting in 2020 into a post-COVID, rabid Trump hater.

The FBI line has always been that Crooks had no online presence and that he went completely under investigators' – and everyone's – radar. But the intel the anonymous whistleblower has uncovered showed that Crooks had a robust online presence and left plenty of bread crumbs, almost a manifesto, of the political motivation for his crimes.

Far from having no discernible online presence, Carlson reported that the gun-loving Crooks left behind quite an online trail of his presence brought to his attention by "a source" who was easily able to track down Crooks' online footprint after finding Crooks' phone number in legal filings.

That phone number led our source to Thomas Crooks' primary email account [email protected]. That, in turn, he linked with more than a dozen other accounts. That list includes two foreign encrypted email accounts: [email protected] a 4:03 German website and [email protected] a Belgium website, Crooks had a Snapchat, Tom_Crooks19; a Venmo account, Thomas-Crooks-12; a PayPal account under the alias Rod Swanson; a Zelle registered as Thomas Crooks; as well as accounts on Discord; a Google Play account called Colossal Microwave; a Quizlet titled Thomas_Crooks; a Chess.com with the same name; and two disabled Quora accounts under the handles Thomas-Crooks 8 and Thomas Crooks 3. It turns out that Thomas Crooks was hardly an online ghost. He was active.

Devine discovered that the "Rod Swanson" account on PayPal appeared to be a reference to the FBI agent in charge of the Las Vegas mass shooting investigation.

Swanson told Devine that he didn't set up the PayPal account. He also told her that there was "no way" the FBI wouldn't have been aware of Crooks' rantings.

“No matter how ridiculous the allegation, no matter if it’s COVID or not, somebody is going to knock on somebody’s door,” Swanson told Devine. "If they investigated that kid there’s a record of it and there’s an assessment that some leader made that this was not a threat or it rose to a level and they did something else.”

Following the Carlson video release on Friday, new FBI Director Kash Patel issued a somewhat non-responsive reply by enumerating all the leads the Biden FBI had followed up on in the Butler near-assassination.

Crooks Case Overview:



Over 480 FBI employees were involved in the Thomas Crooks investigation. Employees conducted over 1,000 interviews, addressed over 2,000 public tips, analyzed data extracted from 13 seized digital devices, reviewed nearly 500,000 digital files, collected,… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) November 14, 2025

And there's another thing we've never heard about Thomas Crooks. He, like Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin, was sexually confused. "They/Them" was furry-curious.

He described himself with the pronouns “they/them” on the platform DeviantArt, which is one of the biggest online hubs for “furry” art and the “furry” community. (A furry is someone who has an interest in anthropomorphized animal characters, often as a sexual fetish.) Two accounts linked to Crooks’ primary email were found on DeviantArt, under usernames “epicmicrowave” and “theepicmicrowave.” The account suggests he had an obsession with scantily clad cartoon characters sporting muscle-bound male bodies and female heads.

Advertisement

We're curious. Why didn't we hear this information from the FBI? Is it fake news? Was the FBI simply that corrupt or incompetent that it couldn't find the apparent copious evidence that the sexually confused would-be "they/them" Trump assassin had a robust online presence and fantasized about political violence in front of everybody?