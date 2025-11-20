Why Is Jeffrey Epstein's Text Buddy on the INTELLIGENCE Committee?

How on earth is Jeffrey Epstein's text buddy on the intelligence committee in the U.S. House of Representatives? That's a question I've been pondering since the Washington Post story revealed that the then-convicted pedophile and now dead Jeffrey Epstein fed Stacey Plaskett questions in real time during a congressional hearing.

Putting the delegate from a U.S. territory on this committee may go down as the Democrats' worst assignment since Speaker Kevin McCarthy was forced to kick off Fang Fang's boyfriend, Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), and liar and leaker Adam Schiff (also D-Calif.).

I've wondered in the past how Plaskett, a non-voting delegate from the U.S. Virgin Islands, could have "made history" by being named to the second impeachment team in the phony "insurrection" case against Donald Trump 45. That's the impeachment case where House managers used emotion as "evidence" in their case against the president.

Concern heightened when we learned that Epstein was running her.

The Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) protegé and his former law student was born in Brooklyn, New York, to parents who had left the Virgin Islands in the 1950s. Plaskett moved back to the U.S. territory in 2012 to run for office and was elected in 2014 with the financial support of — wait for it — Jeffrey Epstein. Oh, yes, she was.

Raskin took to the House floor this week to dissemble over the connection between his hand-picked delegate and Epstein.

Plaskett's most infamous constituent was the pervert from one of the 50 Virgin Islands, Little St. James, otherwise known as Pedophile Island. Epstein had just bought himself a voice in Congress. And a text buddy.

As a result, Plaskett became Epstein's personal voice in Congress, and, in turn, a money machine for the Democrats. According to a 2023 piece in Business Insider, Plaskett helped Epstein fly his victims in and out of Pedophile Island without customs concerns.

One part of her job, however, is the same as that of every other Democrat in Congress: She's expected to fundraise for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. That year's campaign cycle, the committee gave her a target of around $250,000 to raise for the organization, which recruits and supports candidates for the party, she said in a deposition taken earlier this year. Plaskett had a list of people to ask for money. It included previous donors, alumni, and "individuals who were interested in the same topics for which committees I sat on," she said in the deposition. On that list, she said, was Jeffrey Epstein. Plaskett, though, was focused on hitting her $250,000 goal. A $30,000 donation was a feasible ask for Epstein. He had donated generously to Democratic politicians from the US Virgin Islands for years. In exchange, recent court filings say, he got $300 million in tax incentives and was able to fly girls to his islands without customs batting an eye.

Epstein also gave money to Plaskett's fellow New Yorker, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who's now in charge of Democrats' committee assignments.

Jeffries' political aides solicited money from Epstein and touted him as "Brooklyn's Barack."

And now, Plaskett, the non-voting congressional delegate, sits on three of the House's most powerful committees: the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, the Ways and Means Committee, and the House Budget Committee.

So Jeffrey Epstein's girl in Congress, a non-voting delegate, helps spend the country's money, knows its deepest secrets, and was Jeffrey Epstein's text buddy.

Pretty slick, huh?

