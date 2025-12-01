Even When They Cheat They Lose. Another Country Rejects Communism.

I think I've written some form of the headline "Another Country Rejects Communism" four or five times in recent months, and I have to tell you, it's not getting old. Bolivia, Chile, Argentina, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines — now, we can add Honduras to the list.

As I mentioned on Friday, the people of Honduras went to the polls to vote for a new president on Sunday, and while we still don't have official results declaring a winner, the numbers gives us an idea of what's going to happen. Basically, they say Hondurans turned out in record numbers and said we're tired of communism and government corruption.

There were three candidates: the current commie president Xiomara Castro's hand-picked replacement, Rixi Moncada, and her two center-right opponents, Salvador Nasralla and Nasry "Tito" Asfura. By all accounts, the three were in a dead heat on Friday, each with, give or take, 33% of the vote. But poll numbers can be deceiving, especially when you live in a country where democracy is dying.

As I'm writing this on Monday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. EST, the National Electoral Council of Honduras — as best I can tell, the site keeps crashing — reports that around 57% of the vote is counted. Asfura and Nasralla are practically tied with 40% of the vote so far. And the hand-picked commie, Moncada, has just over 19% of the vote, meaning she's pretty much out of the race.

Asfura, who is more conservative, has a very slight lead, by anywhere from 500-700 votes. He's the one Donald Trump endorsed last week with a post on social media that declared "democracy was on trial" in the Central American country. And with any luck, he'll pull ahead. Candidates don't have to reach a certain threshold; they just have to win.

Democracy is on trial in the coming Elections in the beautiful country of Honduras on November 30th. Will Maduro and his Narcoterrorists take over another country like they have taken over Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela? The man who is standing up for Democracy, and fighting against Maduro, is Tito Asfura, the Presidential Candidate of the National Party. Tito was the highly successful Mayor of Tegucigalpa where he brought running water to millions, and paved hundreds of kilometers of roads. His chief opponent is Rixi Moncada, who says Fidel Castro is her idol. Normally, the smart people of Honduras, would reject her, and elect Tito Asfura, but the Communists are trying to trick the people by running a third Candidate, Salvador Nasralla. Nasralla is no friend of Freedom. A borderline Communist, he helped Xiomara Castro by running as her Vice President. He won, and helped Castro win. Then he resigned, and is now pretending to be an anti-Communist only for the purposes of splitting Asfura’s vote. The people of Honduras must not be tricked again. The only real friend of Freedom in Honduras is Tito Asfura. Tito and I can work together to fight the Narcocommunists, and bring needed aid to the people of Honduras. I cannot work with Moncada and the Communists, and Nasralla is not a reliable partner for Freedom, and cannot be trusted. I hope the people of Honduras vote for Freedom and Democracy, and elect Tito Asfura, President!

Whatever happens, it proves that the commie Castro regime can't even win by cheating. And believe me, it tried. There were logistical delays — polls opening late, ballot boxes, not delivered, etc. Members of the military guarding polling stations — videos of them clashing with third-party observers went viral on social media last night. And that's just what happened on election day.

Don't be surprised if the country's leftist leadership doesn't take the obvious blow lightly. There has been a lot of talk of the regime pulling a Nicolás Maduro and declaring its party the winner regardless of actual proof of results. However, with so many international eyes watching, including our own State Department, I don't think it will be as easy as it was in Venezuela last summer.

I'll update with more concrete information when we have final results, but the odds flow in the favor of what's happening throughout the Western Hemisphere south of our border: People are saying no to communism.

