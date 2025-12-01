White House Spox Flambés NYT Over Trump Health Hit Piece by Showing Biden Clips and Asking 'This You'”

It was just January 2025 when Americans threw off a Potemkin White House Administration allegedly led by a man, Joe Biden, who was ostensibly president and whose administration aides had lied about his presidency and his health for four years.

For four long years, the White House press corps and leftist media pretended Biden was doing fine and that there was nothing wrong with him. Indeed, we were to believe that the 46th president was robust, healthy, and vigorous when we could all see his thoughts leaking out the side of his head on a daily basis. Drizzle, drizzle, drip.

And now we're to believe the New York Times's story about how President Donald Trump is slowing down? Compared to whom, exactly? Himself? The same guy who's been going 24-7 for the last two years? That guy is slowing down? I certainly hope so, for at least a day, anyway.

The Times wrote over the weekend that the man who gets fewer than four or five hours of sleep per night was seen nodding off at a meeting in the Oval Office. The droopy-eye video, first put out by a leftist website, appeared in the story to suggest that Trump was losing a step and leave the impression that he's falling asleep all the time, you guys!

First, I wouldn't blame him if he were nodding off occasionally. I've always thought a president needs more than four or five hours of sleep. And I think he's been snapping at people with too much vigor over the past few days. Such is the cost of trying to achieve world peace, securing the borders, cleaning up Joe Biden's immigration disaster, remaking the American economy with tariffs, and smoking coke boats, as Jesse Watters calls it. I like it and am stealing it.

Perhaps the Times doesn't want to be caught missing the biggest story of the past four years again, so reporters are getting in front of it by blowing up a "Donald Trump is sleepy" story.

The Times seems happy to go along with the left's next "wrap-up smear" since the Seditious Six and Pete Hegseth-is-a-war-criminal stories are making them look like idiots. The Trump's sleepy and must-be-impeached-or-25th-Amendment'd-or-something story might catch on. It only matters that it is in full bloom before the 2026 midterms.

And it looks as if White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt knew the game. After sharing with reporters results of the president's general MRI and check-up, she decided to go over the Times' weekend piece and compare and contrast it to the paper's Joe Biden-is-a-virile-stud coverage.

DRIVE-BY MEDIA: Karoline Leavitt just nuked NYT reporter Katie Rogers, the same reporter who once declared Biden “healthy & vigorous” is now spreading fake health stories about Trump.



Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dismantled the New York Times’ credibility after Katie Rogers,… pic.twitter.com/tF7ubvZ0jS — @amuse (@amuse) December 1, 2025

Remember, Biden's term was marked by wandering off during a meeting of world leaders, tripping over a sandbag, and holding his own personal yard sale on stage at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony.

President Biden was ordered to use the short bus stairs after continually tripping up the big boy stairs of Air Force One. Biden lost his sense of space and time, often forgot where he was and where he should go, and, instead of canceling one of the few cabinet meetings he ever had, actually let his wife lead it because he was incapable of doing it. That's one way of avoiding being 25th Amendment'd, I guess.

Joe routinely fell asleep at public events and called a lid after working only a couple hours a day enough times to raise eyebrows — except at the New York Times, I mean. He couldn't sign his own proclamations and pardons — except his son Hunter's — fell off his bike, and everyone said how wonderful and alert he was.

And all of that was on top of his brain aneurysms (plural) from the 1980s that reporters never brought up even though that might have helped explain why he was losing his marbles.

Joe Biden hid his prostate cancer for years until he was out of office and only announced it had metasticized to his bones two days after his doctor (and business partner) announced the former president had cancer with a Gleason score of 9. That's off the charts. That doesn't happen in five months.

And now they're trying to make "fetch" happen with this "Trump is sleepy" story, Gretchen.

Just replace "Trump is sleepy" with "Russia! Russia! Russia!" and you have the gist of what they did to him during Trump 45. No wonder Trump and his White House staff get real upset when they see the game being played.

This is how the intelligence community ran the Hunter Biden's laptop "Rooskie disinformation" scam, the Seditious Six, and the "25th Amendment" whopper, two impeachments, and many other fake news items.

It is a study of the Nancy Pelosi wrap-up smear. This is where the left sets a narrative hook—“falsehoods and all the rest”—then “you merchandise the smear by getting it into the press,” such as the New York Times, and suddenly Trump opponents point to the story and say, “See, it’s reported in the press.” Pelosi laid it out for the media eight years ago, telling reporters that you “demonize” a target, get the media to repeat it, and then use the repetition as validation. See? “The wrap-up smear,” she instructed reporters. See it below:

Study it. Know it. And after you do, you'll never be able to unsee it.

