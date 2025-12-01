The Self-Hate Crisis: How Our Culture Turned Against Its Own History

Greetings! Glad you’re here. Today is Monday, December 1, 2025. Turkey soup is on the menu today.

Today in History:

1487: The first German Beer Purity Law (Reinheitsgebot) was enacted in Munich by Albert IV, Duke of Bavaria, who decreed that beer should be brewed using only three ingredients: water, malt, and hops.

1943: The Tehran Conference between the U.S., UK, and Soviet Union ends with the three countries deciding to open up a second front against Germany in France, and the Soviet Union agreeing to declare war against Japan.

1979: Pink Floyd's album "The Wall" is released and sells six million copies in two weeks.

Notable birthdays include Pablo Escobar, Bette Midler, and Woody Allen.

=-=-=-

Cyber Monday, here we come. I'm already seeing indications that Internet traffic is sky high today (at 8 a.m. Eastern time). As the other time zones wake up, it's going to get crazy. But that's not what attracted your attention to this column this morning, I'm quite sure.

Yeah, I’m quite sure you were taken somewhat aback at the headline on this piece. “No, it's got to be a fantasy of some sort, cooked up by radical right-wingers".

Sorry, no. Sadly, it’s what’s been coming out of our halls of higher education and our supposed news media for some time now. It must be viewed as a consequence of who is running those places. And it's been ramping up. Some examples:

Then, there's this. What does "morally white" even mean? 🤨 pic.twitter.com/stUsTr59zM — Lena Lyons (@lenaencore) December 1, 2025

Not that this is anything new, as disturbing as it is. The fact is that a lot of us have been taught to hate ourselves, our race, our history, and our moral structures. This is one of the reasons I've long been an advocate of removing our educational institutions from the hands of government.

It exists because true White history has been effectively erased, replaced with a guilt complex and lies.



The truth is difficult for many to accept, having been taught self-hate all their lives.pic.twitter.com/1GnYJJeZPg — Blue Eyed Devil 😈 (@eyed_devil84434) December 1, 2025

I can recall, in my admittedly age-addled mind's eye, a time when we were supposed to be aiming for a race-neutral culture. I remember when Democrats in particular used to be against this kind of overt racism. Now, our government and, in turn, our news agencies and institutions of higher learning have all turned into organs dedicated to outright hate of our own majority culture and the race of the majority of its people. Remember I said a few weeks ago that not all cultures are equal or even compatible? What you see in the videos I've shown you are examples of why.

Imagine with me, if you will, the words "white people" or "whiteness" were replaced with "blackness" or "black people" and Fox News or CNN were to come up with stuff like this.

Or, if you like, imagine the outcry from the usual suspects if I started preaching such nonsense from what megaphone this column space provides me. Indeed, replace "white" with any other race or any combination excluding "white people." You and I both know the reaction would be completely comparable to Minneapolis or Ferguson a couple of years ago. The yelling would be louder than a nuclear explosion and probably more dangerous.

As it is, it seems to me what they call "whiteness" is what most of us call "Western Civilization."

I submit that this septic nonsense really grew around the election of Barack Obama. The man was largely elected on the idea that "we're not racist and our electing a black guy proves it," regardless of his stance on the issues or, for that matter, any qualifications list at all. I suggest further that, in turn, it was the offspring of Lyndon Johnson's "Great Society," which, in turn, was part and parcel of the excesses of the civil rights movement.

Am I suggesting that the civil rights movement was unjustified? Of course not. But it cannot be denied that there were logical issues that grew into the excesses we see now.

Obama's being cute with "Reverend" (God Damn America) Wright and "Screwy Louie" Farrakhan, as well as Michelle Obama's open hatred of America, allowed some to be open about their own racism and play it under the guise of "fairness" and "equality." I submit that the Democratic Party, in the majority, went along with this, ignoring the inherent holes in their arguments, because they figured it would help them grab more political power.

I also submit that this self-hatred is what kept most Americans from objecting to the Democratic-run open borders invasion of our country, which we have seen for the past five years. I submit further that this was always by intent. The biggest fear most of us have in a political sense is that we don't want to be called "racist" or "bigoted," so a lot of us remained silent, at least in the beginning of that invasion. This is all part of being taught to hate our own history.

As Victor Davis Hanson suggested last August:

This is not gonna work. We have tried that for 50 or 60 years. And we’ve seen that the Great Society specialization and fixation on race did not work. It increased separatism, distrust, racial tensions. And I think we’ve seen that, in the last four or five years, reach a zenith with diversity, equity, and inclusion. But here’s my point. Dr. Luke Wood just gave an interview to a conservative black radio host, podcaster host, in which he said he wanted to “eliminate whiteness.” He was pressed on that question very effectively. And he said, “Well, you wanna eliminate whiteness, but then that comes from white people. So, if you want to eliminate the manifestation of white people, do you want to eliminate white people?” He said, “No.” But he found himself in a dilemma, a rhetorical dilemma, an analytical dilemma, because if you apply that logic and you say, “I want to eliminate blackness,” what does that mean? You don’t wanna eliminate blacks. If you say, “I want to eliminate Jewishness,” does that mean you wanna eliminate Jews? So, what did he mean? He couldn’t define whiteness when he was pressed. Apparently, what he was trying to refer to—and I don’t think he had the knowledge or the historical background or the analytical skills to explain what he meant—but he’s talking about the dominant culture in the United States. And he associates that with “whiteness” because the Founders, of course, were 95% white.

And there, it seems to me, is the most frightening of clues: when they can't untangle the "logic" their rhetoric is based on.

That's a bright and cheery message for a Monday morning, isn't it?

Be you today, because you're the only one who can do that. I'll see you here tomorrow.