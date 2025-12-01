The Attack on National Guard Troops Shows Just How Problematic Biden’s Policies Were

During his time in office, President Joe Biden believed he was opening a door for those who needed welcome into the United States. But little did he realize that he was opening Pandora’s Box instead.

We’ve already seen the effect that has come from his open border policy. Hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants have seeped their way into the United States. And while all do not have a criminal history, those that do have been wreaking havoc on our citizens, including assault, robbery and even murder.

Because of this, current President Donald Trump has set out to send these criminals back to their home countries, with the help of border czar Tom Homan and thousands of dedicated ICE agents. While the program has been met with criticism by certain Democrats and online parties, it has been incredibly effective.

But today I want to talk about another Biden program that has come back to bite him this past week – Operation Allies Welcome.

Originally started in 2021, the goal of the program was to “lead and coordinate ongoing efforts across the federal government to support vulnerable Afghans,” allowing them to be vetted, trained, and certified for resettlement into communities.

The whole idea of “vetting” and making sure these people were fit to enter our country sounds reasonable. Until, of course, it wasn’t.

This past Wednesday, right before Thanksgiving, National Guard troopers were targeted by Rahmanullah Lakanwai in Washington D.C. He had apparently gone through Biden’s program for placement within the United States. As a result from the attack, one trooper, 20-year old Sarah Beckstrom, was killed. That’s right, she wasn’t even 21. Unbelievable.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem discussed Lakanwai in a recent interview with ABC News, explaining how his placement in the program led to his reported “radicalization” in the United States.

"He was brought into the country by the Biden administration through Operation Allies Welcome. And then, maybe vetted after that, but not done well, based on what the guidelines were put forward by President Biden," Noem said. "And now, since he's been here, we believe he could have been radicalized in his home community and in his home state."

So Biden’s state of well-meaning led to yet another dangerous person entering the United States and now taking the life of a young soldier from us. All because he was too lazy to assign the right person to properly vet him for placement.

"All the information that was gathered on that vetting process was gathered under the Biden administration. His asylum claim application started under the Biden administration. That information was provided by them, and the responsibility lies with them," she continued. "The processes put in place were put in place using information that was gathered during the application process. It happened under Joe Biden, and that has been completely fixed, and new metrics and new processes have been added under President Trump."

As a result of this, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced right before the weekend that it would halt all asylum decisions following the shooting, “until we can ensure that every alien is vetted and screened to the maximum degree possible.”

They added, “The safety of the American people always comes first.”

As it should always have. Biden’s pure laziness in this matter shows in every aspect here. Because of his relaxed border policies, our country is in chaos from the illegal immigrants wreaking havoc. And now, even with what he believed was a trusted program, we had a radical attacking National Guard troops, and taking the life of a fine young soldier before she could prove what she could do.

My thoughts go out to the family and friends of those National Guard troops. They deserved so much better. And I praise Donald Trump for realizing the horrible mistakes of Biden and his administration, who allowed harmful people into this country while disguising it as a blanket of well meaning.

It’s time to undo the damage done by ol’ Joe and bring this country back to prosperity. It’s no overnight goal, but hopefully we’ll see true progress in the new year.

