‘Charities’ Sent $8 Million to Hamas From Italy

Nine Islamists have been arrested in Italy as the government there cracks down on illicit funding for genocidal terror group Hamas.

At least 80% of Palestinians still support jihad, the Palestinian Authority (PA) financially incentivizes terrorism, and the concept of a “Palestinian people” was invented in the 1960s specifically to support Muslim pretensions to take over Israel. Any group claiming to be ardently “pro-Palestinian” will inevitably end up defending or encouraging terrorism.

An X translation of Italian Ministry of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi’s announcement about the $8 million fraud stated that the individuals connected to the fraudulent charities are charged with funneling money to Hamas. “It is a very important and significant operation that was carried out this morning by the State Police and the Guardia di Finanza with the arrest of nine people, including the most well-known Mohammad Hannoun,” Piantedosi declared.

Hannoun is an imam in Genoa. Piantedosi is very confident that evidence will convict Hannoun and his fellow jihad-lovers. “Despite the due presumption of innocence that must always be recognized at this stage, the veil has been torn on behaviors and activities that, behind the screen of initiatives in favor of Palestinian populations, concealed support and participation in organizations with true and proper terrorist aims of an Islamist matrix,” he wrote.

The minister labeled that Islamist matrix a “danger with respect to which there is the utmost attention on the part of our Government.” He then praised “the professionalism of the police officers of the Central Directorate of Prevention Police, our ‘antiterrorism,’ and of the specialized units of the Guardia di Finanza.”

Because of them, Piantedosi clarified, it has “been possible to reconstruct contacts and financial flows on an international scale: yet another demonstration of the skills and investigative capabilities of our police forces that confirm themselves among the best in the world.”

He thanked police and anti-terrorism officials and “the magistrates of the Genoa District Directorate for how they have coordinated such professionalism, contributing to the development of an investigation of extraordinary importance. This result encourages us in the work of further strengthening our Law Enforcement Agencies that we have been carrying out for three years and that we will continue as long as we are entrusted with the responsibility of Government.”

The New York Post reported that the prime “charity” suspect is the Genoa-based Beneficial Association of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. The outlet also detailed how payments to Hamas from the Italian entities go all the way back to 2001 but increased after the Oct. 7 atrocities. Authorities in the Netherlands and Israel assisted the Italian government in the investigation that resulted in the nine arrests.

The next problem that Western governments need to acknowledge is how many billions of taxpayer dollars they have spent on the PA despite its pay-for-slay program, and on aid that Hamas steals.

