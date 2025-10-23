Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and Graham Platner: The Rise of the New Age Nazis

Just as seasons come and go, just as the moon moves endlessly through her cycle, so does time. The same wars are fought, the same plagues descend, the same folk, good or evil, rise to power. Humanity is trapped on that wheel, doomed endlessly to repeat the mistakes we have already made. —Robin Hobb, Assassin’s Quest

Until you hit your mid-40s, trendlines don’t exist: You haven’t been alive long enough to observe anything cyclical. One of youth’s greatest gifts is novelty — everything feels fresh, new, and exciting.

You feel like everything is happening for the very first time.

But after a handful of decades circling the sun, you witness the ebb and flow of the cultural pendulum — how certain themes keep rising, falling, and then rising again. When you were younger, cyclical changes were theoretical: It was something you read about in a history book. (Or something your grandfather muttered while watching the news, cursing at Cronkite.)

Until you’re old enough to experience it firsthand, you don’t really get it.

Being a middle-aged white guy is 99.9% sucky, but here are two underrated benefits:

When your back hairs turn gray (and eventually, they will), they blend into your ashen, saggy skin. (From a distance, they’re barely even visible anymore!) You might not be able to swing your bat as fast as you once could, but you’ve gotten pretty damn good at reading the pitcher — and anticipating where that ball is gonna go before it leaves his hand. What you’ve lost in athleticism, you’ve gained in experience.

That’s because you’re old enough to figure out how these cycles work: The names may change, but the plotline stays the same.

Take last weekend’s “No Kings” rallies. Hmm, a political protest movement, modeled after the American Revolution, where you compare the U.S. president to an imperial monarch? Where have I seen that before?

Right: It’s a ripoff of the Tea Party movement. (Not in substance, but in imagery.)

“No Kings” was the worst Hollywood remake since 2025’s Snow White (although the acting was more believable). The original was WAY better.

And that’s not the only example, of course. Two plotlines that keep popping up nowadays are centered on two specific themes: “Watch out for the Jews!” and “Everybody’s a Nazi but my guy.”

For the former, the Democratic Party had a near-total monopoly of the Hamas-loving, Jew-hating antisemites. Not every Democrat was an antisemite, but if you were marching against Israel, cosplaying in a keffiyeh, and harassing Jewish students, I’ll bet your bottom shekel that you didn’t vote Republican in the last election.

Until Oct. 7, 2023, hating Israel and linking “those Jews” to kooky conspiracies was strictly a leftwing phenomenon. Conservatives didn’t traffic in that trope.

Not so anymore.

And I’m not just talking about fringe voices — like Candace Owens, Nick Fuentes, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. I’m talking about one of the biggest, most influential, most widely-followed conservatives in the country: Tucker Carlson.

He’s done more to mainstream antisemitism in the Republican Party than anyone alive.

Carlson operates under the façade of “just asking questions,” which sounds innocuous enough: How could you possibly fault a guy for being so gosh-darn intellectually curious, hmm? Unless… (gasp) you’re HIDING something dastardly!

But it’s NOT intellectual curiosity. He’s NOT an investigative reporter, doggedly following the facts wherever they lead him, damning the consequences along the way.

He’s a professional propagandist who profits from peddling lies, conspiracies, and bigotry. He’s not “just asking questions” because he’s curious; he’s doing it because it’s profitable.

This is how he makes money.

I also don’t think it’s coincidental that Carlson’s antisemitic, anti-Israel “political conversion” came at the same time Qatar and Saudi Arabia launched a multibillion-dollar PR campaign to influence American opinion. Seems a bit too on-the-nose for that.

After all, on Sept. 24, 1999, Tucker Carlson said this:

It’s perfectly valid to question America’s relationship with Israel... but I don’t think that’s the reason [Pat] Buchanan is being labeled an antisemite. It’s this kind of… relentless bringing up topics related to Judaism.… Here’s a guy who has… constantly attacked Israel, who’s attacked American Jews for supporting Israel unduly, who’s implied that American Jews push America into wars in which non-Jews die.… I do believe that there is a pattern with Pat Buchanan of needling the Jews. Is that antisemitic? Yeah.

Use your head: If Qatar and Saudi Arabia would spend hundreds of millions of dollars on athletes, comedians, and entertainers to indirectly improve their image, how much would they be willing to spend on political influencers?

As we discussed two weeks ago:

From bribing American comedians into saying nice things about them (and firing the ones who don’t) to golf to soccer to boxing to even WrestleMania, the total size of this Saudi/Qatar PR/influence-buying campaign is unknowable, because bribes “payments” to athletes, influencers, private companies, sports leagues, and others cannot always be traced. All we know for sure is that they’re spending OBSCENE amounts of money, purchasing SLEWS of powerful, wealthy athletes, celebrities, comedians, and “influencers” to do their bidding. And they’re not doing it out of the goodness of their heart. They’re expecting something in return — because that’s what transactional relationships are all about!

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Carlson has heaped lavish praise on Qatar (“I’ve actually been to Qatar. It’s awesome!”), calling it “one of the U.S.’s closest allies in the world”:

Tucker Carlson calls Qatar “one of the US’s closest ally in the world” pic.twitter.com/F1WKd7QZBt — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 19, 2025

But when asked if Israel is an American ally, Tucker said he couldn’t tell you “what that means,” and in his newsletter, he favored dropping Israel as an ally altogether.

Meanwhile, Candace Owens blames the Jews for killing Charlie Kirk. Carlson singles out Jewish Republicans as “warmongers.” Marjorie Taylor Greene now echoes the pro-Hamas talking point about Israel committing “genocide” in Gaza — building on her earlier conspiracy theories of Israel murdering JFK and Jewish “space lasers” controlling the weather.

On Monday, Carlson introduced his latest antisemitic conspiracy theory: COVID-19 was genetically engineered to spare Ashkenazi Jews — and kill everyone else.

Here was Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.)’s response:

Wait—the Jews were running the Wuhan Institute for Virology??



Who knew? 🥴 https://t.co/zEUqjqfJBZ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 21, 2025

And once again, the cyclical hand of history was dutifully noted:

And Europeans blamed the Jews for the Black Death



That led to massacres



We’re talking thousands of Jews slaughtered, burned alive, entire communities annihilated



Tucker isn’t creative, he’s copying centuries-old blood libel https://t.co/fh5unvJREN — Arynne Wexler (@ArynneWexler) October 21, 2025

History doesn't necessarily repeat, but it does rhyme.



In medieval Europe the Jewish people were accused of causing the plague, or using some sort of dark magic to protect against it.



It turned out that there was a perfectly reasonable explanation: The Jews practiced Old… https://t.co/k64stn0YY4 — Matthew J. Cordes, EA (@cordes_tax) October 21, 2025

I’d also like to give a shout-out to my RedState.com colleague Bonchie, whose X post was republished on Mediaite and the New York Post:

Ah yes, it was the Joooos who created Covid-19 and not, you know, the Chinese in China, where the disease orginated, in a lab, controlled by the Chinese.



I'm sorry, but if you're still doing the "he's just asking questions" thing, you're a clown. https://t.co/4kz3JZFIOM — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 21, 2025

As for his “just asking questions” façade, how come Tucker Carlson is the only one allowed to ask questions?

Two days ago, an Indiana student asked Carlson about his father’s involvement with the CIA — a topic Tucker has openly discussed on various podcasts and strongly hinted at on X.

But this time, he responded quite differently:

Leave my father out of it. I'm gonna have to kick your ass, which I could do, by the way, if you bring him up again because he was a wonderful man, whatever he did for a living. I really do hate that. But leaving that aside … and don't test me, son.

Spoiler Alert: Tucker Carlson is 56, pudgy, and has a closet full of bowties. I promise you, he’s not kicking ANY college kid’s ass!

At the same time, over on the left, the Democrats are goose-stepping through a Nazi furor (Führer?) of their own. Graham Platner, the liberal senate candidate in Maine, was — very briefly — his party’s Next Big Thing. A gruff, tough-talking oyster farmer, Platner had already won the enthusiastic support of Bernie Sanders, David Hogg, and other high-profile leftists.

Now, he’s promising to remove his Nazi chest tattoo, claiming it was all a big, silly misunderstanding.

From Politico:

Democratic Maine Senate hopeful Graham Platner expressed regret over getting a tattoo that appears similar to a Nazi symbol nearly two decades ago and plans to have it removed, his latest mea culpa after a week of damning headlines over resurfaced social media posts. Platner’s campaign sought to front-run opposition research about his tattoo — which resembles a Nazi skull and crossbones — during an appearance on the liberal podcast Pod Save America on Monday, with his campaign sharing a video of him dancing shirtless. Platner said he had no idea of any Nazi link when he got the tattoo.

At least one other media outlet, Jewish Insider, is claiming that Platner knew full well what his tattoo was:

But according to a person who socialized with Platner when he was living in Washington, D.C., more than a decade ago, Platner had specifically acknowledged that the tattoo was a Totenkopf, the “death’s head” symbol adopted by an infamous Nazi SS unit that guarded concentration camps in World War II. “He said, ‘Oh, this is my Totenkopf,’” the former acquaintance told Jewish Insider recently, speaking on the condition of anonymity to address a sensitive issue. “He said it in a cutesy little way.” The exchange occurred in 2012 at Tune Inn, a popular dive on Capitol Hill where Platner later worked as a bartender and was a frequent patron while he attended The George Washington University on the G.I. bill, according to the former acquaintance. He would often take his shirt off drinking with friends late at night at the bar, and on at least one occasion had stated he knew what the tattoo represented, the former acquaintance recalled.

Weird, huh? After ten-plus years of calling Trump a Nazi (and Elon Musk… and Steve Bannon… and JD Vance…. and pretty much every non-Democrat), Democrats now have a senate candidate with a literal Nazi tattoo on his chest!

(But please, tell me more about Musk and his clumsy hand motion.)

Meanwhile, Platner based his entire senate campaign on his opposition to Israel — accusing the only Jewish nation on Earth of “genocide” and highlighting his steadfast opposition to AIPAC (and all that evil, corruptive Jewish money).

I mean… who would’ve thought that someone who hated Israel and vilified “Jewish money” would ALSO be a Nazi? What are the odds?

Narrator’s Voice Over: “The odds were actually quite good.”

Oh, well. If Platner ever needs to rehab his image, there are quite a few podcasts that’d love to host him. Beginning with Tucker Carlson, who’s “just asking questions.”

