The NEW ‘Worse Than Hitler’: The Extraordinary Rise of JD Vance

G. Gordon Liddy attributed it to Don Johnson, whom he befriended while guest-starring on Miami Vice. But Johnson wasn’t the originator; it’s an old quote about “making it” in Hollywood.

Advertisement

Either way, according to Johnson, there are four stages of being a celebrity actor:

Directors say, “Who the hell is Don Johnson?” Directors say, “Get me Don Johnson!” Directors say, “Get me the next Don Johnson!” Directors say, “Who the hell is Don Johnson?”

But that’s specific to Tinsel Town, with its insular casting and copycat filmmaking. What about the world of politics? How do you know when you’ve officially “made it” as a top Republican?

Unlike Hollywood, it’s not a four-step process. There’s just one single line-item:

You’re “literally Hitler.”

That’s it!

If you ain’t been called Hitler, you ain’t made it yet. (Sorry, but dem's the rules.) You can’t go further ‘til you go Fuhrer.

On June 16, 2015, Donald Trump declared his candidacy for the presidency. Minutes later, he was dubbed “literally Hitler” for the very first time. That was [checks watch] 10 years, 3 months, and 20 days ago.

Meanwhile, the original Hitler was in power from Jan. 30, 1933, ‘til the day he blew his brains out on April 30, 1945. That’s a total of [checks watch] 12 years and 3 months.

Which means, in less than two years, Donald Trump will have been “literally Hitler” longer than the original Hitler was “literally Hitler.”

Woohoo! He out-Hitler’d Hitler!

(That’s gotta be a new world record, right?)

But it won’t matter, because the media has already discovered the NEXT “literally Hitler,” and this time, his last name isn’t Trump. Instead, it’s Vance.

Advertisement

JD Vance is the new Hitler.

I must admit, the pivot to "JD Vance is worse than Hitler" started earlier than I anticipated. https://t.co/Rdq5KQcp38 — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) October 21, 2025

A NEW “Worse than ‘worse than Hitler’” is on the way! https://t.co/rsomFMFnz5 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 21, 2025

Congrats, JD! You’ve finally made it!

The extraordinary rise of Vance, from celebrity author to vice president to heir apparent of the MAGA movement, is one of the most criminally underreported stories of our age. The lone man above him — Donald J. Trump — has such an overpowering presence, everyone else fades into the periphery; all eyes are always on President Trump.

But just below the media’s line of sight, Vance has won the heart of the MAGAverse, cemented himself as the president’s ultra-loyal right-hand man, and is now the odds-on favorite to win the GOP nomination in 2028. Bet against him at your own peril.

Meanwhile, guys like Ted Cruz, Rand Paul, and Ron DeSantis are on the outside looking in.

It’s one of the fastest, most improbable ascensions in U.S. political history. Beginning with his longshot selection as Trump’s running mate: Since Ohio was gonna go Republican anyway, it made more tactical sense to choose a veep from a must-win swing state — somewhere like Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, or Nevada.

Advertisement

Picking Vance was like spending a first-round draft pick on a quarterback when your team already has a franchise quarterback under contract and you’re currently contending for the Super Bowl: Sure, it’s nice to have your heir apparent on the roster, but if the goal is to win now, then it’s an indulgent move.

The conventional wisdom says: Go fill your immediate holes, win the big game, and let the future take care of itself.

But that’s not what Trump’s braintrust did. Instead, it chose the best man available — and one of the most-skilled communicators in the country — for the job, regardless of geography. It wasn’t just focused on winning in November but building the most talented team possible for a four-year, history-making term.

Vance quickly proved his worth by decimating Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) in their Oct. 1, 2024, vice presidential debate, eliciting “moans” from Kamala Harris:

Harris writes in her new book, "107 Days," that she needed the Minnesota governor to be the "closer" at the Oct. 1, 2024, debate given that she was not going to have another opportunity to debate Trump. But during the debate, she turned to her husband in frustration. "When Tim fell for it and started nodding and smiling at J.D.’s fake bipartisanship, I moaned to Doug, ‘What is happening?'" Harris wrote, explaining how she believed Walz was duped by Vance’s "mild-mannered aw-shucks" attitude. "I told the television screen: ‘You’re not there to make friends with the guy who is attacking your running mate.’" […] Harris mentioned a "Saturday Night Live" skit after the debate that depicted Harris and her husband Doug watching the debate and spitting out wine in shock. Harris wrote that while she did not actually spit out wine while watching, "it was otherwise uncanny in its portrait of our evening."

Advertisement

Next, Vance barnstormed the country, supporting Donald Trump, the MAGA movement, and Republican candidates far and wide. He’s currently leading the fundraising efforts for the 2026 midterms. That’s important because Vance already has the love of MAGA’s grassroots foot soldiers; if he also captures the support of the major donors, whom he’s hobnobbing, befriending, and backslapping as the GOP’s finance chair, he’ll have every institutional advantage a candidate could want.

And just as impressively, he’s demonstrated an uncanny knack for protecting President Trump’s blindside. Whereas his predecessor, the milquetoast Mike Pence, was promptly bucked from the Trump Taurus, Vance has learned how to ride the mechanical bull without getting thrown — while deftly avoiding the accompanying bull feces.

He's competent, capable, cool-headed, and trustworthy. What more could the MAGA faithful want?

Furthermore, when compared to the last vice president, Vance’s star shines even brighter. Unlike Vance, the elevation of Kamala Harris from California senator to Joe Biden’s running mate was a nakedly political decision: Biden promised to pick a woman, and then promised to pick one of four black women.

From that abbreviated list, Harris was the pick of the litter. (Apparently.)

But while in office, she did so little to distinguish herself, Kamala was widely seen as a vapid, empty vessel — a DEI hire on steroids. Communicatively, legislatively, and policy-wise, she had accomplished NOTHING after four years in office. Rather than her “talent” rising to the top, she was so thoroughly obscured by the withered husk of President Biden, the public seldom thought about her at all. It was almost like she didn’t have an original thought in her head!

Advertisement

Because she didn’t: Harris admitted as much on The View, when a panelist asked her if she would’ve done anything differently than Joe Biden, answering, “There is not a thing that comes to mind.”

Not so for Vance: He’s so intelligent that even his critics acknowledge it. As George Packer of The Atlantic told NPR:

I think [Vance is] the most interesting figure in the Trump administration. He's more interesting than Trump. Vance has reflection, and that's evident on every page of "Hillbilly Elegy." He has complexity. He's capable of complex thought. And I also think he may be the future of the MAGA movement and the Republican Party. […] He's really talented. He's really smart.

Which is why he’s now facing the wrath of angry liberals — including the leftwing trope of conservative men imprisoning their weak-willed Stepford wives. Because Usha Vance might be a Yale-educated lawyer who clerked for two Supreme Court Justices, but she’s still a brown-skinned immigrant who NEEDS a white savior like Jen Psaki to “save her” from her evil husband.

Credit my Townhall.com colleague Amy Curtis for calling Psaki out:

Also, this is an absolutely vile thing to say.



Usha Vance is happily married. She made a vow to JD and those words mean something.



It’s also an insult to women who are in actual bad marriages. https://t.co/UmfIFLwbpj — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 21, 2025

Advertisement

Of course, the REAL Hitler was only married for about 40 hours before killing himself. (Hey, marriage is hard!) JD and Usha have been happily married for over a decade and have three children.

That’s the “next Hitler” for ya: New and improved.

And just like clockwork, “even worse” than the old one!

One Last Thing: The Schumer Shutdown is upon us. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Click here!