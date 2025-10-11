Controversy Over the ‘Qatari Air Force Base’ in Idaho: Terrorists in America or Rewarding an Ally?

Is Qatar an American ally?

Some influential conservatives sure think so. Some are really big fans. According to Tucker Carlson (“I’ve actually been to Qatar. It’s awesome!”), Qatar is “one of our closest allies in the world. The largest American air base in the Middle East is in Qatar.” Check it out:

Tucker Carlson calls Qatar “one of the US’s closest ally in the world” pic.twitter.com/F1WKd7QZBt — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 19, 2025

So not only is Qatar an undisputed, unwavering American ally, it’s one of our closest allies in the whole wide world. After all, we have a really big military base there.

(Of course, we have a really big military base in Cuba, too. Not sure that’s the most useful barometer of international alliances and/or shared values, but Tucker’s gonna be Tucker.)

There are no big U.S. military bases in Israel. Perhaps that means Israel isn’t an ally. Tucker Carlson thinks so: When asked if Israel is an American ally, Tucker said he couldn’t tell you “what that means.” In his newsletter, he favored dropping Israel altogether.

I guess without a nice, big U.S. air base there, it’s not worth the bother.

Or perhaps there’s another explanation: Perhaps Israel has a competent, modern military and a stable democracy, and doesn’t need an endless supply of nearby U.S. troops to protect their elites from being overrun by Islamic radicals. Perhaps Israel already has enough men and women willing to fight and die for their country.

Meanwhile, perhaps there aren’t enough Qataris willing to fight for Qatar, so the rich, pampered elites outsourced their national defense.

I mean, it’s probably worth considering.

I bring this up because there’s a new controversy raging through the MAGAverse: The brand-new Qatari Air Force Base that’s being built on U.S. soil.

Never thought I’d see Republicans give terror financing Muslims from Qatar a MILITARY BASE on US soil so they can murder Americans.



I don’t think I’ll be voting in 2026.



I cannot in good conscience make any excuses for the harboring of jihadis.



This is where I draw the line. pic.twitter.com/24OdLMw14Y — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 10, 2025

In slightly less hysterical terms, CNBC described it thusly: “Qatar Air Force facility to be built at USAF base in Idaho, Defense Secretary Hegseth says”

Ah. So not exactly a “Qatari military base on U.S. soil,” but improved facilities on a U.S.-owned, U.S.-controlled military base, where members of the Qatari military will train their American-built planes and American-built weapons with American forces.

And they’re certainly not the only folks who train on U.S. bases with U.S. troops.

Fun fact: We have approximately 800 military bases in 80+ countries. (Which, according to Tucker Carlson’s logic, means we must be a VERY popular country: All these loyal, dependable “allies”!)

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth tried to clarify those relevant points on X:

Important clarification:



The U.S. military has a long-standing partnership w/ Qatar, including today’s announced cooperation w/ F-15QA aircraft. However, to be clear, Qatar will not have their own base in the United States—nor anything like a base. We control the existing base,… — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) October 10, 2025

And in that context, the Qatar announcement makes much more sense. I assume it was part of a much larger agreement that included purchasing billions of dollars of U.S. military equipment and/or other meaningful concessions. International politics is the Land of the Quid Pro Quo: It ain’t always pretty, but somehow or another, that sausage has gotta get made.

Anyhoo, here’s where our old friend Laura Loomer took a leap to Crazy Town:

So what plans does the Department of War have to stop the inevitable construction of militarized Muslim Brotherhood Mosques all over Idaho to accommodate the animalistic, Qatari terrorist invaders our government is now forcing upon the majority white, Christian state of Idaho?… https://t.co/4tHlR4ubKd — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 10, 2025

Yeah. Her take isn’t the sanest on the block, so let’s leave Crazy Town and return to the original question: Is Qatar an American ally?

My answer: Yes! Qatar absolutely is an American ally. Furthermore, anyone who says Qatar isn’t an American ally is lying to you!

And that’s good. It’s nice to have allies.

But the trouble is, Qatar is also allies with Hamas. And other terrorist groups. And anti-American Islamic fundamentalists who’d butcher you and your family if they could get away with it.

Qatar is “allies” with whoever pays them.

Don’t be a naïve Pollyanna: Not all relationships are based on shared values and cultural commonalities. In some parts of the world, it’s considered rude if you DON’T offer a bribe! That’s just how things are done.

Some relationships are purely transactional.

Which we can live with. Hey, maybe when we spend time together, some of our values will rub off on them. Maybe their reliance on American military equipment will keep ‘em pumping billions into our Military Industrial Complex. Maybe, in the grand scheme of things, influence-buying is the “secret sauce” to engineering miraculous, paradigm-altering peace deals in the Middle East.

I mean, look at what President Trump has already accomplished. Clearly, SOMETHING is working.

But it’s also important to recognize the relationship for what it is: This “alliance” isn’t built on our shared Judeo-Christian values, or our mutual commitment to individual liberties. It’s purely transactional: Qatar is “allies” with anyone with a wallet, and they’ll give the best deal to whoever give ‘em the most.

And it’s also important to recognize that we’re currently neck-deep in the biggest underground PR campaign by foreign governments in U.S. history: The multibillion-dollar PR/marketing campaign by Qatar and Saudi Arabia to influence American opinion.

From bribing American comedians into saying nice things about them (and firing the ones who don’t) to golf to soccer to boxing to even WrestleMania, the total size of this Saudi/Qatar PR/influence-buying campaign is unknowable, because bribes “payments” to athletes, influencers, private companies, sports leagues, and others cannot always be traced.

All we know for sure is that they’re spending OBSCENE amounts of money, purchasing SLEWS of powerful, wealthy athletes, celebrities, comedians, and “influencers” to do their bidding.

And they’re not doing it out of the goodness of their heart. They’re expecting something in return — because that’s what transactional relationships are all about!

Speaking of which, let’s return to Tucker Carlson: He’s been VERY aggressive about unmasking the mysteries behind all sorts of dastardly conspiracies. (Many of which involve disloyal Jews, undercover Mossad agents murdering/raping Americans, and Israel tricking America into war. But that’s neither here or there.) My all-time favorite conspiracy theory of his is still the secret cabal of gay Republicans who control the neocon agenda:

Why are so many neocons closeted gay Republicans? pic.twitter.com/WBYO6vHClr — Tucker Carlson Network (@TCNetwork) May 2, 2025

So in tribute to Tucker, let me mimic his approach: We KNOW our relationships with Qatar and Saudi Arabia are purely transactional, and we KNOW they’re spending huge amounts of money to influence American opinion.

Why isn’t anyone investigating how much money they’re spending — which “influencers” they’re buying — and what, exactly, they want in return?

Especially when these “influencers” suddenly abandon their previous positions and start echoing the Saudi/Qatari talking points verbatim!

“I’m just asking questions here. Why is that?”

[High pitched laughter]

