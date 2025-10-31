Kamala Just Made the Dumbest Case Yet for Lowering the Voting Age

Kamala Harris has never been known for her ability to make a coherent argument, but her latest interview takes the cake. During another interview on her train wreck book tour, she tried to explain why she believes 16-year-olds should be allowed to vote—and ended up making what must be the dumbest and worst possible case for it. Instead of presenting a logical reason grounded in civic responsibility or maturity, Kamala delivered a rambling, meandering monologue that sounded more like a climate anxiety group therapy session than serious policy commentary.

“I think we should reduce voting age to 16,” Harris began confidently. “I’ll tell you why.” What followed was a word salad of generational stereotypes and disconnected talking points that would make even her staff cringe.

According to Kamala, the justification for giving high school sophomores access to the ballot box is that Generation Z “has only known the climate crisis” and “missed substantial parts of their education because of the pandemic.” That’s right — her argument is that because they’re anxious and educationally shortchanged, they should have a say in who runs the country.

“If they’re in high school or college,” Kamala continued, “especially in college, it is very likely that whatever they’ve chosen as their major for study may not result in an affordable wage.”

Somehow, she seemed to think this bolstered her case rather than proved why more emotional, less experienced voters might be a terrible idea.

She went on to describe the term “climate anxiety” as though it were a badge of civic virtue. “They’ve coined the term climate anxiety to describe fear of not only being able to buy a home, but that fear it’ll be wiped out by extreme weather,” she said. It was unclear what any of this had to do with lowering the voting age, but Kamala plowed ahead, noting that Gen Z “will have 10 to 12 jobs in their lifetime” and is “a specific generation of people who are going to impact our nation and the world.”

None of what she has said at this point is a valid reason to have the right to vote, but it is a list of reasons why young people are likely to vote Democrat.

By this point, her reasoning had completely unraveled into a kind of existential pep talk. “I think we must invest in them,” she said, “but I think that they are rightly impatient with a lot of what is the tradition of leadership right now.”

Again, all she is projecting here is that she believes older voters are too skeptical of her policies, so she’d rather expand the electorate to include teenagers who’ve never paid taxes and are more likely to vote blue.

Kamala claimed that if 16-year-olds could vote, “they’re gonna be talking about the importance of climate,” “the importance of figuring out how AI is gonna affect the future of the workforce,” and “what are we really doing about affordable housing.”

Kamala Harris: "I think we should reduce voting age to 16 and I'll tell you why..."pic.twitter.com/I6fXhWYQZK — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) October 31, 2025

It was classic Kamala: vague, pandering, and completely detached from reality. Her entire argument boiled down to this: 16-year-olds are stressed, underpaid, and obsessed with climate change, so let’s give them voting power. Not once did she mention civic knowledge, maturity, or the responsibilities that come with participating in democracy.

But, what’s even better, her comments today stand in sharp contrast to past remarks she made where she said that 18- to 24-year-olds are stupid and make really bad decisions.

“Remember, age is more than a chronological fact,” she said. “What else do we know about this population, 18 through 24? They are stupid. That is why we put them in dormitories, and they have a resident assistant. They make really bad decisions.”

Even if you forget the fact that Kamala said young people are stupid, it doesn’t change the fact she failed to come up with a single good reason why they deserve the privilege of voting. Her entire case boiled down to “they’re emotional, anxious, and obsessed with climate change.”

That’s not a case for the privilege to vote; it’s a case for getting therapy.

