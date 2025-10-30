Jasmine Crockett Accidentally Proved Republicans Are Right on the Shutdown

Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D–Texas) thought she was delivering a fiery takedown of Republicans in a recent podcast rant about the government shutdown. Instead, she accidentally proved the exact opposite: that Republicans are the only ones behaving like adults by voting to keep the government open.

In her rambling monologue — punctuated by plenty of “ums,” “hells,” and self-contradictions — Crockett tried to pin blame on President Trump and the GOP for the Schumer Shutdown. But in doing so, she wound up admitting that Republicans are, in fact, the adults in the room.

Crockett acknowledged that there was a government shutdown while Joe Biden was in office that was resolved, despite Democrats lacking 60 Senate votes then. She chalked this up to Biden’s “leadership,” but what really happened is that Republicans provided the votes necessary to keep the government funded under Biden. In fact, there were 13 clean continuing resolutions (CRs) passed under Biden thanks to Republican votes.

When faced with the choice between political brinkmanship and responsible governance, Republicans chose to be adults.

Crockett dismissed Democratic responsibility for current legislative gridlock, saying: “Right now, they wanna say, ‘Oh, it’s the Democrats that are holding us down,’ when, hell, we ain’t been able to do much of anything, right? Uh, because we don’t have the numbers.”

She tried to lecture on Senate math, declaring, “You don’t have 60 in the Senate. That means you have to talk to the other side.” Cute. Except here’s the part she conveniently left out: The current government shutdown, which began on Oct. 1, is the first in American history triggered by the refusal to pass a clean continuing resolution.

The first ever.

This shutdown isn’t proof of Joe Biden's “leadership” or some Republican refusal to compromise. It’s proof that Democrats are perfectly willing to hold the country hostage rather than accept a clean funding bill with no political riders attached. Republicans, meanwhile, have done what responsible leaders do: They’ve voted repeatedly to keep the government open without turning it into a circus of partisan demands.

Crockett’s little “Senate math” lecture wasn’t the flex she thought it was. By acknowledging that Republicans didn’t filibuster a clean CR under Biden, she inadvertently admitted that it’s the Democrats who’ve broken precedent and thrown the system into chaos.

In short, her rant didn’t expose Republican obstruction; it exposed Democratic recklessness. While the GOP is working to keep the lights on, Democrats are too busy grandstanding and shifting blame to notice they’re the ones causing the problem. Once again, Republicans are acting like the adults in the room, and Democrats are proving, yet again, that they’re not.

Clock It with Crockett: The People's Edition https://t.co/wbPdNMaN3H — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) October 30, 2025

Crockett’s rant ended up doing exactly the opposite of what she wanted it to; it exposed the truth about who actually governs and who merely performs. In trying to paint Trump as “the shutdown president,” she accidentally reminded everyone that Republicans were the ones who kept the government running under Biden, while Democrats are now willing to shut it down under Trump.

Her own words cut through all the spin: When faced with divided government, Republicans chose responsibility; Democrats chose sabotage. It’s the perfect snapshot of the modern political divide: one party still believes in governing, the other believes in theater. And as this shutdown drags on, no amount of finger-pointing will change who the adults in the room really are.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is still ongoing. Polls are now showing Americans are increasingly blaming the Democrats for this mess, and Democrats are on the verge of caving.

