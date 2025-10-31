Killing the Canada Goose

Canada’s conservative outlet Juno News depicts Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney as an incompetent, narcissistic leader who has done nothing to improve our country’s image on the world stage or to legislate for solvency and freedom of expression in the domestic realm. He is now at the helm of a faltering country that has little hope of struggling back on its feet.

Indeed, it is hard not to suspect that Carney and his Liberals, like the sinister Democrats in the U.S., are driven by a double agenda against the welfare of their own citizens: to deprive them of their political rights and freedoms via legislative and policy initiatives on the one hand, and to render them destitute by eviscerating the economy on the other. These actions are almost certainly deliberate.

As United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance, Carney crafted global carbon-pricing initiatives, describing carbon taxes as the “linchpin of responsible climate governance.” His book Value(s) leaves no doubt respecting his globalist and green-industrial objectives at the cost of national sovereignty.

Now he is bruiting several market-driven changes to his preferred agenda to ensure popular support, but still claims “I’m the same me. I’m focused on the same issues…What we need to do is to be as effective as possible in terms of addressing climate change while growing our economy.” It has been proven worldwide that you can’t do both. The dogma of climate change kills not only the climate, the environment, the water table, and the avian cohort. It destroys the economy as well.

As a Western Standard commenter writes, “Despite Canada slipping into third world economic status, Carney’s first proposed bills deal with censorship and control of people's speech/internet posts. That really says where his priority lies. Carney will go down in history as the last Canadian prime minister presiding over 10 provinces and 3 territories.” Or the first Canadian prime minister ruling over a garrison regime.

Carney, the technocratic, oxymoronic, inept globalist banker, who capered into the Liberal leadership, is thus serving up reheated Trudeau goop — more debt, more bureaucracy, more excuses, more anti-pipeline propaganda, more affordability crunch, more Keynesian spending-and-borrowing, and more anti-Trump invective, all of which has led to what plainly appears to be intentional national failure. Canada is merely his laboratory to test his theories for national implosion. Regarding Carney’s first six months in office, Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre has summed up the outcomes thus far, posting that “after six months, everything is worse. Crime, tariffs, inflation, deficits, immigration, housing — all spiralling out of control.” The plan is working.

The key element in his program is to strip away individual rights so that Canadians will be censored and restrained in “a digital gulag” where a series of bills he is proposing—Bill C-8 on cybersecurity, Bill C-9 on combating hate, and Bill C-2 on presumably secure borders—are currently making their way through parliament.

The intention is made to sound noble but is really as black as an old kettle’s arse. Bill C-8 can cut off phone and internet service to political dissidents and opponents of the realm without a court order, depriving them of personal and political access to information and leaving them effaced from “the conversation.” Bill C-9 allows the government to prosecute for “hate crimes,” which have no strict definition and are completely arbitrary, erasing freedom of expression in the public square; people can be arrested for something that hasn’t yet been said or for hurting someone’s feelings. Bill C-2 enables government to open mail parcels and computer files without a warrant. John Carpay of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms has argued that “Canada will be a police state by Christmas if Parliament passes Bills C-2, C-8, and C-9 in their current form.”

Carney’s administration is now seeking, through a factum filed with the Supreme Court, to abolish the Notwithstanding Clause — section 33 of the Charter — involving measures which override certain provisions of the Charter if the Federal and Provincial Legislatures agree. This valid constitutional procedure to change our Constitution is the Amending Formula. As the last living signatory to the 1982 Constitution, Brian Peckford writes, “without this provision there would be no Charter of Rights and Freedoms, and no Constitution Act. This provision was essential for a majority of the Provinces to agree to the [Patriation] bargain.” I have yet to meet a single Canadian who is aware of what is impending or who thinks it is of any importance.

This is the sort of thing that is happening in the country, accompanied by the usual lying palaver. Regrettably, Canadians care very little for the rights and privileges of political freedom. They are scarcely aware that the qualities that presumably constitute a genuine democracy are being taken from them by legislative grift, and indeed they voted for this degradation in the last four elections.

Such is the legacy of our lank and metamorph air-dancer Mark Carney. It is odd how an unprepossessing man who seems built for bingo and a late-night toddy can be a doctrinaire and casuistical leader. The press presented him as a world intellectual with gilt-edged credentials and a reputation for fiscal virtuosity who would put the ignorant bully Trump in his place. Nothing remotely like this happened. Carney made sure of that.

Carney is presiding over a stagnant nation that, as Trudeau’s advisor, he helped to create, and, as prime minister, he intends to prolong. Canadians will have become a people without a country or, as Renaud Camus wrote in The Deep Murmur, liquified occupants of the global shantytown, living in a future in which ethos no longer coincides with polis.

There are legal and economic impacts to consider, but perhaps the major problem is that the principle of parliamentary governance is considered a non-issue by most Canadians. With increasing homelessness, out-of-control drug addiction, growing unemployment, rising prices, and food shortages affecting all corners of our nation, countless numbers of men and women will be left without a functioning polity enabling them to address their crumbling civic architecture. That is on them for refusing to apply due diligence during the electoral cycle. This is what the majority voted for.

With the help of a benighted electorate that put him in power, Carney will have achieved his apparent purpose. A country rich in natural resources left unexploited by government decree will be permitted to wither in penury, and there will be little that can be done without a representative apparatus that the people have allowed to be stolen from them in broad daylight.

