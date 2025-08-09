2,000 Iranian Clerics Endorse Assassination of Trump

Predictably but disturbingly, thousands of Iranian Muslim clerics, including prominent government-tied clerics, are once again declaring that assassinating Donald Trump would be a holy service to Allah.

Iran International provided English excerpts from the statement of Iran’s Qom Seminary, which several prominent Islamic leaders within the Iranian power structure signed. It is hardly the first time Iranian authorities have called for the assassination of Trump, and it won’t be the last. After all, the terror-sponsoring regime there proudly touts the slogan “Death to America.”

The little-discussed problem is that Iran and its terror proxies have been consistently attacking and killing Americans for decades now. This new statement provides cover for more violence, if not against Trump, at least against American soldiers in harm’s way. Trump should not have saved the supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, from extinction at Israel’s hands.

The Qom Seminary statement declared, “The era of revolutionary restraint and patience has ended and henceforth, Trump's blood and wealth are halal and avenging Soleimani's blood is obligatory for every Muslim and freedom-loving man and woman.”

Qassem Soleimani was an Iranian terrorist responsible for countless deaths, including hundreds of American soldiers. He was eliminated by the first Trump administration. Ever since then, Iran has been calling for the assassination of Trump, including in a video Khamenei posted to his website and bestowed an award upon in 2022.

“The blood and property of this savage criminal are halal,” the Qom statement said. “The nations will not remain silent. Retaliation is coming.”

Halal in Arabic literally means permissible. It generally refers to food and actions which Islam allows, and in this case, it means the killing of Trump and the destruction of his property.

Iran International reported further:

The signatories include Tehran’s Friday prayer leader Ahmad Khatami, Expediency Council member Mohsen Araki, and Guardian Council member Mehdi Shabzendedar — all appointed by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei — as well as Alireza Arafi, the vice-president of Iran's Assembly of Experts and also a member of the Guardian Council.

In other words, this is not a random group of crazy people; this represents the opinion of the Iranian regime as much as of the seminary. In fact, the seminary is deeply tied to the regime.

“Any regime or individual threatening the leaders of the Islamic Ummah (nation) and acting on those threats qualifies as a mohareb (warrior against God)," Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi stated. Iran International explained that in Shi'ite Muslim jurisprudence, a declaration of mohareb and issuance of a fatwa on an individual makes it a religious obligation for Shi’ite Muslims to take action and kill the individual in question, or, in this case, it seems, an entire nation.

America ignored the mass anti-regime uprisings in recent years in Iran and then saved Khamenei from a richly deserved death. We need to be more serious about the deadly hatred in the Iranian regime for us and our allies if we don’t want another 9/11 incident.

