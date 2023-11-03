Quiz Time! Who Said It: Biden or Khamenei? 'Death to America Is Not Just a Slogan, It's a Policy'

Every Friday, when Iranians go to mosque at midday to hear a sermon, they chant “Death to America.” We’ve also heard this chanted at the highest levels, even in Iran’s parliament. Now, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has emphasized that this phrase, which loses its chilling edge with frequent repetition, is not just a slogan; it’s a policy.

Well, stop the presses, Khamenei. The whole world, with the exception of the Biden regime, knew that already. But for the sake of terminally blinkered leftists both inside and outside the regime, thanks for clarifying nonetheless.

In a nationally televised address Wednesday, Khamenei explained: "The situation between America and Iran is this: When you chant 'Death to America!' it is not just a slogan – it is a policy. I have stated the reasons previously. For many years, from the 1940s to the 1970s – that is 30 years – the Americans did everything they could do against the Iranian nation. They hit Iran in any way they could – financially, economically, politically, scientifically, and morally.”

Yeah, like when Barack Obama delivered $1.8 billion in unmarked bills to Tehran in the dead of night, or when Old Joe Biden’s regime agreed to send $6 billion to the mullahs, along with five Iranians held in American prisons (three opted not to return to the Islamic Republic) in exchange for the freedom of five Americans held hostage in Iran. That disastrous deal would have financed Iranian jihad terror operations around the world, likely making Iran-financed Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacres in Israel look like a walk in the park. It would also have encouraged Iran to take more American hostages, so as to get Old Joe and his henchmen to cough up more dough.

As luck would have it, however, the shock and horror of those Oct. 7 attacks led to Biden’s peace-in-our-time tribute payment to Iran to be put on hold, although it could still go through once media attention is diverted. Biden regime wonks seem determined to ignore statements such as the one Khamenei made on Wednesday, preferring to think that the Islamic Republic can be bought off with cash and gestures of goodwill, such as reining in the Israelis and preventing them from destroying Iran’s clients in Gaza, Hamas, altogether.

In reality, however, the Islamic Republic considers the U.S. its foremost enemy, and that isn’t going to change. Khamenei blamed Old Joe and his pals for Israel’s defensive action against Hamas: "If it were not for America's support, if it were not for the support of U.S. weapons, the corrupt and artificial Zionist regime would have been destroyed in the first week. It would have collapsed. The Americans are behind this.”

Amid all this, however, the Biden regime still hasn’t given up on its pipe dream of concluding a deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and regime apparatchiks clearly don’t take those “Death to America” chants seriously at all. Would the Biden regime be so anti-American and traitorous as to conclude a deal to the advantage of an entity that has repeatedly vowed that it will one day bring about the destruction of our nation? Come on, man! Don’t be Iranophobic! If Khamenei offered Biden’s handlers a deal today, they would readily agree.

This is despite the Hamas-Israel war, and also despite the fact that even Iranian officials have admitted that they broke the Obama-era nuclear deal. And back in March, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) asked Biden regime Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, “How many attacks has Iran or its proxies launched against American positions in Iran [sic: he meant Iraq] and Syria, uh, since Joe Biden took office?” Austin responded, “There’s been, uh, about 83 attacks, I think, uh, since, uh, in the last several years.” That’s right. 83 attacks from Iran on U.S. positions.

In fact, Iran has been threatening the U.S. throughout the Biden “presidency.” According to a July 2022 report from the dissident news outlet Iran International, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps boasted that it would soon have the ability to transform New York into “hellish ruins.”

And now Khamenei has once again emphasized that the Islamic Republic wants to see the United States of America destroyed. Will this and the war in Israel finally put an end to Biden regime officials’ dream of concluding an accord with the mullahs? If only regime officials were that reasonable. Maybe "Death to America" is the policy not just of the Iranian regime, but of the one in Washington as well.