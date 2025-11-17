UN Women’s Rights Official Denies Hamas Crimes, Blocks Israel

The jihadi-employing United Nations’ Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls just brazenly denied the horrific rapes on Oct. 7 that Hamas jihadis themselves proudly admitted to committing and to which numerous victims attested. After Israel called her out, the UN stooge blocked the state of Israel on X. Why are American taxpayers giving any money to the UN?

The UN habitually lies about Israel and Gaza, partly because Muslim nations outnumber Israel 50 to one, and partly because the UN agency UNRWA is infested with Hamas jihadis. At least a dozen UNRWA employees actively participated in the Oct. 7 atrocities. Therefore, the UN is always ready to minimize or deny Palestinian terrorism and invent charges against Israel. But Reem Alsalem just hit a new low, even for a UN official.

Reem Alsalem denies Hamas rape - documented by Hamas itself. Now she blocks Israel, a member state of her employer, the United Nations.



Alsalem doesn’t meet the standard required of responsible professionals. Resign Reem.



Let better people address the critical work you’re… pic.twitter.com/vRbMbVEFNC — Israel ישראל (@Israel) November 17, 2025

After ranting about alleged Israeli sexual violence against Palestinians, Alsalem shamefully posted on X on Nov. 14, “No Palestinian applauded rape in Gaza. No independent investigation found that rape took place on the 7th of October.” She subsequently tried to backtrack and claim that she hadn’t said what she did, whining that she had been misinterpreted.

The Times of Israel set the record straight on Alsalem’s blatant misinformation:

[A] series of investigations have found evidence that Palestinian attackers raped Israelis during the invasion of Israel on October 7, 2023, and while they were being held hostage in Gaza, including a report last year by Pramila Patten, the UN’s special representative of the secretary-general on sexual violence in conflict… Israeli authorities have also released video confessions by perpetrators…A number of former hostages have recounted sexual abuse that they suffered at the hands of their captors in Gaza, in addition to other physical and mental torture, most recently Rom Braslavski, who was released from captivity on October 13, along with the other 19 living hostages, as part of the US-brokered agreement to end the war in Gaza.

After Oct. 7, 2023, it took weeks for UN Women to come up with even a moderate condemnation of what occurred that nightmarish day. The UN doesn’t give a hoot about how many women are abused in many Muslim and Communist nations. Instead, they want to fixate on Israel and whine about woke fake news.

For almost 50 days @UN_Women has been SILENT on the rape, murder and kidnapping of hundreds of Israeli women and girls.



Seven weeks later and all they can muster is “alarm”.



Disgraceful. https://t.co/N2aLDZBrnv — Israel ישראל (@Israel) November 25, 2023

Oh, and by the way, Palestinians absolutely celebrated rape and murder on Oct. 7. To this day, 70% of Palestinians oppose Hamas disarmament and 80% of Palestinians support either Hamas or the terror-funding Palestinian Authority (PA) — both entities that explicitly aim to wipe out Israel. Islamic sacred texts explicitly endorse the rape and killing of non-Muslims, especially Jews, so Palestinians truly believe that perpetrating heinous crimes against Israelis is a one-way ticket to Paradise. And Alsalem is on their side.

