DOJ Sues to Stop Virginia From Giving Illegal Aliens In-State Tuition and Financial Aid

Serious question: Why do we need to sue so that American taxpayers should not be forced to pay for in-state tuition and financial assistance for illegal immigrants?

Advertisement

But here we are. This morning, the U.S. Justice Department (DOJ) said that it will challenge Virginia laws that allow for providing in-state tuition and financial assistance to illegals.

🚨🇺🇸 TRUMP ADMIN SUES VIRGINIA FOR GIVING IN-STATE TUITION TO ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS WHILE AMERICANS PAY FULL PRICE



It’s official: the Trump administration is taking the state of Virginia to court, filing a lawsuit to block the University of Virginia from offering in-state tuition… pic.twitter.com/upxtszDibg — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 30, 2025

The DOJ rightly maintains that these laws “unconstitutionally discriminate against U.S. citizens who are not afforded the same reduced tuition rates, scholarships, or subsidies, create incentives for illegal immigration, and reward illegal immigrants with benefits that U.S. citizens are not eligible for, all in direct conflict with federal law.”

Commenting on the matter, Attorney General Pam Bondi said, “This is a simple matter of federal law: in Virginia and nationwide, schools cannot provide benefits to illegal aliens that they do not provide to U.S. citizens. This Department of Justice will not tolerate American students being treated like second-class citizens in their own country.”

She made a good point. When illegals get these freebies courtesy of the American taxpayer, that’s less aid to go around for actual Americans in real need. But it also deprives hard-working Americans of opportunities to get admitted to certain colleges and even to go to college. It’s not like there’s an unlimited number of slots for students at these colleges, so if an illegal is taking up even one of them, that deprives an American citizen of that same spot.

Advertisement

The DOJ filed its complaint in the Eastern District of Virginia, Richmond Division, against the Commonwealth of Virginia. It seeks to enjoin the state from enforcing the Virginia laws and “bring them into compliance with federal requirements.”

We’re not talking about your run-of-the-mill state schools here. Participating universities in Virginia's in-state tuition program include: Virginia Tech, the University of Virginia (UVA), George Mason University, and others.

Think about this. If you live in Maryland or Pennsylvania and want to send your child to a Virginia school, you have to pay out-of-state tuition rates, which are proportionately higher than in-state rates. But if you break the law and invade the country across its southern border, and somehow end up in Virginia, the leftists in charge of that state want you to get in-state tuition.

The entire premise of in-state rates is based on where the student comes from, and giving Virginia taxpayers a benefit because they are legal residents and taxpayers. That discrepancy alone - that level of unfairness by making an exception for illegals - I would think would hurt the state's legal case.

The in-state tuition at UVA is $23,897 per year. The out-of-state rate at UVA is $62,923 per year. This is before books, room and board, and other costs.

At present, 33% of UVA students are from out of state, paying those higher tuition rates. But not illegals. They get the in-state discount and financial support, all courtesy of you, the taxpayer, and a generous Virginia state government. So, a kid from Tennessee pays more for college because he's from Tennessee than an illegal alien student who's from Yemen.

Advertisement

I’m old enough to remember when the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) stirred up controversy for only scratching the surface of the amount of government waste. It seemed that even then, we had no idea just how vast the waste in our federal and state governments is. And along with that, the corruption.

With so much talk about government debt, just eliminating the systemic and pervasive fraud would be a nice start. Let’s see if the Republicans have the will, going into a midterm election year, to take a clear winning issue for them and capitalize on it.

No one likes this except the left. It’s time to go after the fraud as aggressively as Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker goes after the last piece of pizza.

It’s not too late! It’s still the holiday season, and we’ve got just the idea to round out your list for that special person in your life. There’s no better way to tell someone what they mean to you than giving them the gift of common sense thinking and a break from the legacy media! PJ Media VIP memberships are on sale! Get 74% off of an annual VIP, VIP Gold, or VIP Platinum membership! Use promo code FIGHT to get 74% off a VIP membership!