The Morning Briefing: Trump Put About 100 Months' Worth of Work Into His First 100 Days

I would like to begin by thanking everyone who appreciated yesterday's headline. I never know how an old movie reference like that is going to hit. Writing headlines can often be a slog, but it's a lot of fun when I hit the sweet spot like that. I think it's one of the top two Briefing headlines I've ever written, the other being: "Israel Continues to Alter Terms of Hezbollah Leaders' Retirement Packages." That was written after Israel had eliminated several Hezbollah higher-ups in a Beirut airstrike. I will see what I can do to up my headline game in the near future.

President Trump has been working at such a furious pace since he was inaugurated for his second term that I think this is the most unique 100-day mark of any presidency in my adult lifetime. At times it feels as if it was a 100 days months ago, and at others it seems that he was just sworn in again last month.

It's been a political whirlwind like no other in my experience.

The president and his people have been working with an urgency driven by the dire straits that Joe Biden and his idiot handlers left the country in. There was no time to slow-play an agenda if the Republic was going to be saved — things were that bad. I had never gone into existential crisis mode until Biden and his slow kid commie cabal came into power.

Trump is also aware that there is no guarantee that the GOP will continue his work when this term is done, so he knows that he has to assume that making America great again is all on him. It would be nice to believe that he's getting things moving in the right direction for years to come, but we have all met the Republican Party.

The contrast in activity levels between the indefatigable defender of liberty, Trump, and the drooling corpse who preceded him only adds to the firehose effect of the first 100 days of the Trump 47 administration. Trump accomplishes more before breakfast than Joe Biden did in his entire career.

The thoroughly evil practitioners of leftist propaganda "journalism" in the mainstream media keep trying to ruin the good vibes, but freedom-loving patriots are having none of it. In a recent VIP column, Robert details the hideously biased coverage that President Trump has received and notes in his headline that "it's a wonder" that he's got anybody behind him at all in light of it.

You can't keep a good country down, though.

So much of what Trump is trying to do for the betterment of the country is being slowed down by judicial hissy fits that are being thrown by corrupt perverters of the law. There isn't a murderer or rapist they won't defend if it can trip up the Trump 47 agenda. Of course, it's all being done with the gleeful support of every major player in the Democratic Party. Because Trump anticipated this kind of dangerous nonsense even before he was reelected, he was prepared for it.

While it has long been a media tradition to assess a new president's first 100 days in office, I've never gotten too caught up in it. To me, it's like judging a Major League Baseball team on its performance two weeks after Opening Day. It's a long season, and we'll all have a better feel for how things are going by the All-Star break.

Having said that, I am still obviously thrilled that President Trump came out of the gate hot. The border was far and away my number one issue in the last election, and he has more than delivered on his promises. This is from my friend Ed Morrissey at our sister site HotAir:

Let's look at the high points of the first 100 days. Trump closed the border in six weeks, not with new legislation as Biden and Kamala Harris demanded, but simply by using the authority they refused to exercise. Trump began rounding up criminal illegal aliens and deporting them as fast as possible. He named Tren de Aragua as a terrorist organization and then delivered the first indictment on that basis last week. Democrats under Joe Biden spent 1,461 days doing nothing about immigration enforcement, except to encourage mass migration sotto voce for the entire four years.

Hey, if President Trump wanted to take some time off after accomplishing only that, you wouldn't hear any complaints from me.

Other things like the economy and the kajillion international conflagrations Biden left in his wake will take longer to deal with. Even in the best of times, there's a lot that a president has to do that won't fit into a neat media marketing 100-day box.

It's been a heck of a ride so far, though, hasn't it? The next hundred days will conclude a few weeks after the All-Star game. I think we are going to have a lot more to celebrate then.

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.