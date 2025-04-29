Woke DOJ Lawyers Self-Deport After Being Told They Have to Protect Religious Liberties

How is it that the woke lawyers always end up working in government or law schools?

Law schools keep cranking out entitled, leftist, wannabe lawyers who are unabashedly woke, irrespective of the law. And somehow those ideologues end up as government lawyers. Goodness knows the DOJ was full of those lawyers starting with the Obama administration and through the Biden no-hold-barred attacks on civil liberties. Trump 45 never had a chance.

Trump 47's new civil rights division chief at the Justice Department, Harmeet Dhillon, now knows the depth of the problem, and her changes at the division have caused an immediate backlash. #Resistance lives, but this time they're self-deporting from the government without much of a fight. Being paid off will do that to some people.

Since taking on this job two weeks ago, Dhillon has re-directed the civil rights division’s targets for prosecution. She told attorneys in a memo last week that, from now on, woke ideology is out and the rule of law is in. She put the civil rights division on footing to protect civil rights and told lawyers they would target antisemitism, anti-Christian discrimination, and dismantle the notoriously racist diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), and to "govern yourself accordingly."

And then 100 or more of the 340 lawyer civil rights division took a buy out package that goes through September.

Dhillon told Blaze TV's Glenn Beck that "no one has been fired by me since I came."

"And en masse, dozens and now over 100 attorneys decided they’d rather not do what the job requires them to do and I think that’s fine because we don’t want people in the federal government who feel like it’s their pet project to go persecute, you know, police departments based on statistical evidence, or persecute people praying outside abortion facilities instead of doing violence," she told Beck. She continued, "That’s not the job here. The job here is to enforce the federal civil rights laws, not woke ideology."

She told him they'll need to replace a lot of those lawyers who left because "I have a very robust affirmative civil rights agenda that I think many Americans will be pleased with."

Is there a "bloodbath" in the DOJ's Civil Rights Division? @AAGDhillon tells me: "The job here is to enforce the federal civil rights laws, not woke ideology. We need to replace those people." pic.twitter.com/vKoW3olLTE — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) April 28, 2025

So the #Resistance has struck again. With this self-deportation to Wokeville, the call for actual civil rights attorneys may be heard. Maybe some of the conservative organizations can spare a couple civil rights attorneys who know the constitution to come and help out.

The minute Dhillon announced that the First Amendment rights of religious freedom would be protected and antisemitism would be targeted, the woke attorneys bugged out. That tells you everything you need to know about their ideological mindset. Good riddance.

Indeed, she says she's done "persecuting" people for peaceful protesting outside abortion clinics, for example. The civil rights division will target actual violence, she vows. And that includes firebombing pregnancy resource clinics that offer help—and not baby-killing surgery—to women who choose to keep their babies.

There have been more than 200 such fire bombings of crisis pregnancy clinics in the past few years.

The DOJ civil rights division has been DOGE'd without doing anything other than prioritizing actual law-breaking in their lawsuits. The bad hombres of Wokeville have left by their own choice.

As many as 75,000 government employees have taken buyouts to leave government jobs so far during Trump 47. Another estimated 121,000 people have lost their jobs due to reductions in force.

That's a lot of taxpayer savings for the first 100 days.

