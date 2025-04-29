Stephen Miller Torches Media Again, and It’s Epic

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Monday, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller took the media to task for its predictable mischaracterization of the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement efforts, particularly surrounding the deportation of illegal immigrants with children.

Miller wasted no time cutting through the spin. “Are you familiar with the, with the case in question?” he asked the interviewer. After getting a hesitant confirmation, Miller laid out the facts the media conveniently left out. “So, this person has had years of due process,” he explained. “In other words, the case that you’re referring to are individuals who have already received all of their due process, including a final adjudication of their claims and an order to be removed from the country. In other words, they’ve been in the system for years.”

He reminded listeners that this wasn’t about sudden or unfair deportations; it was the natural conclusion of a lawful process, one the Biden administration had long insisted was legitimate. Miller pointed out that under Biden, illegal aliens were often released at the border under a so-called “non-detained docket,” meaning they were allowed to live freely while awaiting their immigration hearings.

“We’ve been told for years and years and years, ‘No, no, no, no, it’s not catch-and-release. They’re gonna show up to get their hearings. They’re gonna show up to ICE, they’re gonna go through the process, and when they lose, they’re gonna go home,’” Miller said. “Well, we did the go-home part.”

According to Miller, the media outrage stems from the Trump administration doing exactly what the previous administration — and even DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas — had promised would happen. “That Mayorkas told Congress was going to happen, that when you lose the case, you go home,” Miller emphasized. “If people who lose their cases get to stay, that’s not due process. That’s just a complete suspension of all of our immigration laws and national sovereignty.”

Miller also pushed back hard on claims that parental rights were being ignored. “Of course, by the way, we’re gonna respect parental rights,” he said. “When you’re deporting an illegal alien and they want to bring their kids with them when they leave, of course we’re not gonna stand in the way of that.”

He went further, calling out a deeper flaw in current immigration policy that goes largely unmentioned in the corporate press. “Now, I would say, as a separate note, it’s absurd as a country that we have a policy of declaring the children of illegal aliens to be automatic citizens,” Miller stated. “That doesn’t even come up in this case because it’s not relevant to the point — the mother wanted to bring her children with her, and of course, we will honor and respect that.”

🔥HEAT: @StephenM TORCHES the media for misunderstanding Trump's deportation efforts:



"Are you familiar with the case in question?!"



"This person has had YEARS of due process!"



This is a master-class in educating the media. pic.twitter.com/fuBxaeFuda — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 28, 2025

The bottom line? Contrary to the left-wing media’s narrative, the Trump administration is simply upholding the rule of law — a sharp contrast to the chaos and lawlessness tolerated by the previous White House.

