Here's What the MSM Doesn't Want You to Know About Trump's Approval Ratings

The liberal media keeps pushing its narrative about Donald Trump's unpopularity, but the numbers tell a different story. Trump's base is more passionate and committed than Obama's ever was, and we've got the data to prove it.

Advertisement

Mark Mitchell from Rasmussen Reports dropped a truth bomb on X today, sharing a chart that liberals won't want you to see. The data shows Trump's Approval Index — the difference between those who strongly approve and strongly disapprove — consistently beating Barack Obama's numbers.

A look at approval index shows that Trump actually outshines most Obama polling.



Approval Index = Strong Approve - Strong Disapprove.



It's a measure of rabidness of support, and despite the constant media barrage... 👇 pic.twitter.com/9ueaS5cG42 — Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports (@honestpollster) April 28, 2025

Let that sink in.

I should point out that Rasmussen was one of the most accurate pollsters of the 2024 presidential election.

Naturally, the mainstream media won't tell you about this. It's too busy manufacturing crises and pushing its anti-Trump agenda. But here's what it doesn't want you to understand: while Obama's supporters were lukewarm at best, Trump's base remains fiercely loyal despite years of relentless attacks from the left.

Speaking with Benny Johnson on “The Benny Show,” Mitchell said the current situation feels eerily similar to the 2024 campaign.

“It feels like August and September,” Mitchell explained. “It feels exactly what happened. It’s like, ‘Oh, we got a new entrant into the race, Kamala Harris. Let’s see how the polling’s gonna do,’ and my numbers had tightened a little bit.” Mitchell explained that Rasmussen’s polling tightened from Trump +5 down to about Trump +2. That’s where they stuck, but “everybody else just kept going.”

Advertisement

“And so that’s exactly what’s happening here,” he added.

Mitchell pointed out that his internal polling has shown Trump’s approval fluctuating within a reasonable range.

“We had Trump underwater at five points. We had him above water last week. It’s gonna fluctuate, and I think around, you know, plus or minus two,” he said, noting that others in the polling industry had been reporting similar numbers until a sudden, sharp shift.

“They were with me two or three months ago saying that Donald Trump came in in the low to mid-50s,” Mitchell said. “And this is exactly what they’re doing. My numbers stopped and theirs are gonna keep on going left.”

Recommended: Rubio Exposes Media Lies About ‘Deported Children’ Story



Mitchell accused legacy polling firms and the mainstream media of working together to paint a misleading picture.

“The mainstream media on top of that is gonna be this information gatekeeping layer,” he said, citing Quinnipiac’s poll from a month ago showing Trump at negative 12 points — a number that was heavily promoted in the media despite being completely ridiculous.

“Well, their numbers haven’t moved, and so now it’s, um, they’re gonna use Reuters. They’re gonna use ABC Washington, you know, negative 13, negative 12, negative 14,” Mitchell added. “Those are all new. They all dropped over the weekend.”

Advertisement

He even joked that the pollsters might be congratulating each other behind the scenes. “I wonder if they’re, like, slapping each other on the butts and saying, ‘Good game,’ after this coordinated, like, dump of polling,” he said. “I think that’s probably what it is.”

Mitchell pointed to Google search trends as further evidence that something suspicious is going on. Using data going back to 2004, Mitchell observed there wasn’t nearly as much interest in the approval ratings of George W. Bush, Obama, or Joe Biden as there is currently with Trump.

“I think what happened is, like, there was this binary gut check decision where everybody in America was like, ‘Oh, like, Joe Biden sucks.’ So they don’t really need to, like, Google it anymore,” he said. He argued that media outlets, after Biden’s disastrous handling of Afghanistan, simply “gave up” on trying to prop up his approval numbers.

Even when Biden was sworn in, Mitchell said, there was never the same organic interest in his approval that Trump generated.

“It really no point were people more interested in Biden approval than they were in Trump approval during Trump one,” he said. “And so all of a sudden, Trump gets into office. All of a sudden, all the levers of power are threatened again, and everybody’s searching for Trump approval. And it’s because they’re seeing scummy headlines and they’re trying to, like, check the mainstream media information that’s getting pushed down their throats.”

Advertisement

🚨Pollster Mark Mitchell Says The Left Is Coordinating a FAKE Poll Dump To Cover Up The Success of President Trump's First 100 Days:



"A psyop is happening... A coordinated dump of polling... Trying to undermine the anti-establishment president." pic.twitter.com/TJyU3icCXC — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 28, 2025

When polling firms coordinate to push false narratives, PJ Media VIP members get the real story. Join PJ Media VIP today using code FIGHT for 60% off and help us continue exposing media manipulation while delivering uncensored reporting you won't find anywhere else.